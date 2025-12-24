CINCINNATI — The Bengals return to practice this afternoon for some Christmas Eve work before Sunday's game against Arizona at home.

A few injured players like Noah Fant (ankle), Joseph Ossai, and Charlie Jones (ankle) came up in Zac Taylor's latest comments to the media. He noted that Ossai will not practice on Wednesday, while "they'll see where they end up" the rest of the week with other injuries.

The Bengals are continuing their youth movement on defense this week as guys like DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, and Jalen Davis keep making noise in the secondary.

That trio, including Davis, is looking more and more like key building blocks for the team moving forward.

“He just goes out there and just plays with a ton of confidence, ton of awareness, great communication skills, leadership on defense, has a knack for making plays on the ball, has a knack for pressuring,” Taylor said about Davis this week. “A lot of similarities with Mike Hilton, you know, and whether that’s because they were together for a long time, and that’s a huge compliment.”

Those young defensive backs, along with the rest of the team, are gunning for the sixth win of the season during Sunday's game against the Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium.

