Amarius Mims Fired Up After Bengals’ Blockbuster Trade for Dexter Lawrence

BJ Hill flew in with Dexter Lawrence on Sunday morning. The friends were teammates again after Cincinnati pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Giants that sent the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to New York in exchange for the star defensive tackle.

As happy as Hill is and was about the move, there might've been a Bengals player even more excited that Lawrence is in stripes.

Amarius Mims was all smiles at his locker on Monday. He grinned from ear-to-ear anytime his new teammate was mentioned.

“If you get a guy like that in your locker room, that's a whole team changer, not just a defensive changer," Mims said. "That's a whole team changer. I don't care what nobody say. That man's literally the best D-tackle in the NFL, if you ask me. I'm glad to be his teammate. I'd rather block him in practice than block him in the game. So hey, I'm all for it. I'm glad he's here."

First Meeting

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mims played against Lawrence in 2024 when the Bengals went to Metlife Stadium and beat the Giants 17-7. What's it like going up against the star defensive tackle? How do offensive linemen in the NFL view him?

"A nightmare," Mims said. "A nightmare trying to block him. I don't think there's any one guy that can literally stop that man. I've watched a lot of film on him. My rookie year we played him. Our game plan was centered around him. I feel like it takes a whole O-line to get on him. I'm glad he's on my team. I'm happy about it."

Mims met Lawrence for the first time away from the football field on Sunday night. The Bengals are banking on the veteran to fill a major gap on defense. Listed at 6-4, 342 pounds, Lawrence knocked Mims back when they shook hands. The third year offensive tackle is listed at 6-8, 350 pounds.

"I met him last night. We went to dinner last night and I just shook his hand," Mims said. "I'm like, I'm a big dude. So I shake his hand. I'm like, 'all right, God, big guy, shake [his] hand, like kind of bring it in. I went backwards and he stood there. I'm like, 'oh man, like, all right.' Like he's a dude too. I'm happy he's here. I'm glad we're teammates."

The Bengals needed a game changer on defense and they found a way to get one. Lawrence spoke for just over 17 minutes on Monday. Mims and Hill talked for more than 10 minutes. There's an excitement in the building that everyone can feel after they pulled off the biggest trade and one of the most noteworthy moves in team history.

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