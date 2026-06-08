Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Lineman Explains The Complexity of Blocking Dexter Lawrence
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Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals finished with the NFL’s No. 31 overall defense that gave up 382.1 yards per game. In an attempt to rid themselves of those defensive lapses, the Bengals shook up the NFL landscape with their addition of star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II.
With that move, the Bengals proved their goal is to move from an attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022 to an immediate Super Bowl contender. And while Bengals fans will have to agonizingly wait a few more months before they can officially see Lawrence play, current Bengals center Ted Karras spoke on “First Word With James Rapien” about what the addition of Lawrence means.
“When you sign a guy like Dexter Lawrence, everyone on defense automatically gets better. Because there's now the singular guy that people are gonna have to account for,” Karras said.
'The Pinnacle of Our Defense'
Last season, Lawrence notched 31 tackles, including four tackles for loss with a career-high four passes defended. Lawrence also finished with the league’s 9th-best PFF overall grade for defensive linemen with a stellar 75.6 grade. The 2025 campaign marked the first since 2021 where Lawrence didn’t finish with a Pro Bowl nomination.
Lawrence has also notched two nominations to the AP Second Team throughout his career, and heading into last season, was tipped as the NFL’s No. 17 best player according to the NFL’s Top 100 Players list.
“He's the pinnacle of our defense, and [he] changes the dynamic of game planning for the Cincinnati Bengals,” Karras said.
Karras and Lawrence have squared off three times, twice with Karras playing for the New England Patriots or the Miami Dolphins, and their other matchup came in 2024, with Karras representing the Bengals as the AFC North side marched away with a narrow 17-7 win.
Lawrence’s Biggest Bengals Impact Could Be Away From Play
Perhaps the biggest thing Lawrence will offer a revamped Bengals defense is a presence that can’t be ignored. As Karras mentioned, everyone on the Bengals’ defense will get better.
Some candidates who could benefit from Lawrence’s arrival start with the incoming defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and edge Boye Mafe, and ends with the likes of young linebacker duo Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. The pair struggled through the rookie season, compiling overall PFF grades of 39.5 and 40.2, respectively.
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Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.Follow connormardian10