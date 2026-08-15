Analyst Defends Bengals Offensive Line, Touts Them as Borderline Top 10 Unit

The offensive line has plagued the Bengals as a main weakness of the team throughout Joe Burrow's career, that should change this season though. The unit is set to return with all five starters from last year after they emerged with their best play in years for the back-half of last season.

CBS Draft Analyst Mike Renner spoke out on the lack of awareness when it comes to the Bengals offensive line ranking low for various outlets. Renner acknowledged the strides made last season when he called them a borderline top 10 unit down the stretch.

"The last eight games last year, this Bengals offensive line was the best offensive line Joe Burrow had in his career, it was actually a borderline top 10 offensive line," Renner exclaimed on First Word With James Rapien. 'I've seen rankings of the Bengals offensive line this year that have them in the bottom five, I'm just like 'you didn't watch this unit last year.'"

Renner stated that this year the offensive line should be even better with Amarius Mims and Dylan Fairchild both as it's breakout stars. Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is who Renner is most worried about for the unit (all this before he struggled in the preseason opener).

"Amarius Mims, the strides he made and he's still super young should still be getting better. Dylan Fairchild another guy who didn't play a lot of football in college either, he should still be getting better," Renner said of the Bengals young offensive linemen. "Honestly the position I'm more worried about is left tackle than right tackle or even some of those guys on the interior."

Consistency is The Biggest Key for the Offensive Line

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Renner touched on the possible improvement of the Bengals run game with all five starters returning for the offensive line this season. When it came to pass protection, Renner stated that it is not as impactful due to the extreme differences in call and set variety.

"Its huge, I mean look at the Bills and their success the past three years, it's been the exact same offensive line, thats how you get the best running game in the NFL last year," Renner stated on the importance of consistency. "It especially is in the running game where angles and you're working in unison with the guy next to you. Pass protection, there's so many different sets, so many different calls that it's not quite as impactful."

For the first time in a decade, the offensive line should be a strength for the team entering a new season.

The run game and Chase Brown should have the most consistent group they have ever had along with Burrow and the passing game.

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