Analyst Proposes Bold Bengals Trade That Would Bolster Offense

The Cincinnati Bengals already have a clear starter at running back in Chase Brown.

That may not stop the Bengals' front office from adding more at the position. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes they should bolster depth behind Brown before the 2026 season.

Moton proposed that Cincinnati send the Los Angeles Chargers a late-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft in exchange for young running back Kimani Vidal.

Vidal Could Give Bengals Valuable Insurance Behind Brown

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (28) during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Regardless of what happens with running back Chase Brown's contract situation, the Bengals should look for a reliable backup tailback younger than Samaje Perine, who turns 31 in September," Moton wrote.

Brown's contract situation will remain an important storyline, but acquiring Vidal wouldn't necessarily signal to everyone that the Bengals are preparing to move on from their starter. Instead, it could give Cincinnati a more dependable backup at a position where a single injury could dramatically alter the entire offense's dynamic.

“Last season, Vidal filled in well for Omarion Hampton, racking up 117-plus rushing yards in three of his 10 starts," Moton wrote. "The Chargers signed speedy running back Keaton Mitchell for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's system. The Bengals should inquire about Vidal's availability.”

Vidal's production as a replacement is intriguing when compared with his potential price point. The Bengals wouldn't just be taking a gamble on a developmental player who has only contributed on special teams; he has already shown he can handle an increased workload and produce when placed at the head of the backfield.

The Chargers' addition of Mitchell could also create an opportunity for the team to move on from Vidal. If Los Angeles views Mitchell as a better fit for McDaniel's offense — which they very well could, given his blazing speed — Vidal could become expendable despite strong performance.

A late 2027 draft pick would be a reasonable price for the Bengals to pay. Vidal could immediately compete with Perine for the No. 2 role and also give Cincinnati a younger running back who could remain part of the team's plans beyond this season.

For Brown, he'll continue to receive the majority of the touches, but the Bengals cannot afford to let their running game collapse if he misses time, as they do with the passing game when Joe Burrow misses time. Vidal would provide some insurance without creating a controversy at the top of the depth chart.

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