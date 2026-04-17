Bengals Add Multiple Defensive Stars in Latest 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are a few pieces away from being a Super Bowl contender again. With the firepower of their offense, all they need is a league-average defense, and they could contend with the teams at the top of the league.

That's why the 2026 NFL Draft is crucial for the future of the Bengals. They need to lock down two or three cornerstone pieces, preferably on defense, to keep moving the team in the right direction. No selection is more important than pick No. 10.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently put together a full seven-round mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Brugler projected the Bengals would land LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at pick No. 10 and Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at pick No. 41.

Mansoor Delane, Peter Woods Would Be Big Upgrades

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after sacking Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Bengals have drafted several first-round cornerbacks over the years, but never in the top 15," Brugler wrote. "That streak could come to an end with Styles and the top-tier pass rushers off the board in this scenario. Delane would be one helluva consolation prize."

This could be the ideal start to the draft for the Bengals. Delane is a pesky man coverage cornerback with the speed to chase down the fastest pass catchers in the league. He's widely seen as the top cornerback in the draft class because of Jermod McCoy's injury issues. Adding Delane to the roster would be a big step in the right direction, as it would give the Bengals a player who could fill a gap at nickel right now, but also play on the boundary this season and beyond.

Landing Woods in the second round would be a game-changer. He's a potential game wrecker with the ability to be the best defensive tackle in the draft class. The Bengals had the worst run defense in the NFL last season, so adding Woods alongside free agent addition Jonathan Allen would be a huge move.

Bengals Should Hit Defense Hard Throughout Late Rounds

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In Round 3 and Round 4, Brugler projected the Bengals would select Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter and Tennessee edge rusher Joshua Josephs, respectively. Trotter is a fast, athletic linebacker who's known for his production as a run defender. Josephs is a bit undersized, but his incredible arm length and explosiveness make up for his smaller stature.

In Round 6, Brugler projected the Bengals would land Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen and USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald. Wetjen would be added as a do-it-all playmaker with the ability to block and excel on special teams more than anything. Fitzgerald is a very talented coverage player, but he doesn't have outstanding size or athleticism.

In the seventh round, Brugler projected the Bengals to select Clemson running back Adam Randall and Texas A&M offensive guard Ar'Maj Reed-Adams. Randall could be a huge sleeper selection for the Bengals. He's a powerful runner with the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield as well as almost any running back in the draft class. Reed-Adams is a big offensive lineman who could provide the Bengals with solid depth.

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