Bengals Again Ditching Orange Pants for 3rd Installment of 'Open in Orange'

The Cincinnati Bengals announced months ago they would being doing another “Open in Orange” game to kick off the 2026 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bengals lost their inaugural “Open in Orange” game in 2024, falling 16-10 to a New England Patriots team that would go 3-13 the rest of the way.

The Bengals wore orange pants with their orange jerseys that day, a combination never since repeated.

Last year’s Open in Orange game for the Week 2 home opener saw the team go with white pants under the orange jerseys. And though the team won the game 31-27 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team lost the services of quarterback Joe Burrow to a toe injury that required surgery.

The team is running back the exact same uniform combination from that game, wearing orange jerseys, white pants with orange stripes and orange socks.

The Bengals have never lost while wearing that combination, though the sample size is small. The only other time they wore it was also against the Jaguars in 2021, a 24-21 win on Thursday night football.

Full combination aside, the Bengals have had great success in the orange jerseys, going 28-11-1 (.713 winning percentage) since unveiling them in 2004.

They are 147-166-3 (.472) in all other jerseys during that span.

Cincinnati had lost three consecutive orange-jersey games before last season’s win against the Jaguars.

Here is a list of all orange jersey games (* signifies primetime game):

Sept. 14, 2025: Cincinnati 31, Jacksonville 27: 28-11-1

Dec. 1, 2024: Pittsburgh 44, Cincinnati 38 (black pants): 27-11-1

Sept. 8, 2024: New England 16, Cincinnati 10 (orange pants): 27-10-1

Nov. 26, 2023: Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10 (black pants): 27-9-1

Dec. 4, 2022: Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24 (black pants): 27-8-1

Jan. 2, 2022: Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31 (black pants): 26-8-1

Nov. 28, 2021: Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10 (black pants): 25-8-1

Sept. 30, 2021: Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21*: 24-8-1

Dec. 21, 2020: Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17* (black pants): 23-8-1

Oct. 6, 2019: Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23: 22-8-1

Nov. 11, 2018: New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14 (black pants): 22-7-1

Oct. 7, 2018: Cincinnati 27, Miami 17: 22-6-1

Nov. 26, 2017: Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16 (black pants): 21-6-1

Oct. 8, 2017: Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16 (black pants): 20-6-1

Dec. 4, 2016: Cincinnati 32, Philadelphia 14 (black pants): 19-6-1

Oct. 23, 2016: Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 17: 18-6-1

Nov. 16, 2015: Houston 10, Cincinnati 6*: 17-6-1

Oct. 4, 2015: Cincinnati 36, Kansas City 21: 17-5-1

Nov. 2, 2014: Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 23: 16-5-1

Oct. 12, 2014: Cincinnati 37, Carolina 37: 15-5-1

Nov. 17, 2013: Cincinnati 41, Cleveland 20: 15-5

Sept. 22, 2013: Cincinnati 34, Green Bay 30: 14-5

Dec. 9, 2012: Dallas 20, Cincinnati 19: 13-5

Oct. 21, 2012: Pittsburgh 24, Cincinnati 17*: 13-4

Dec. 24, 2011: Cincinnati 23, Arizona 16: 13-3

Oct. 16, 2011: Cincinnati 27, Indianapolis 17: 12-3

Dec. 26, 2010: Cincinnati 34, San Diego 20; 11-3

Nov. 21, 2010: Buffalo 49, Cincinnati 31: 10-3

Nov. 29, 2009: Cincinnati 16, Cleveland 7: 10-2

Oct. 18, 2009: Houston 28, Cincinnati 17: 9-2

Dec. 28, 2008: Cincinnati 16, Kansas City 6: 9-1

Nov. 2, 2008: Cincinnati 21, Jacksonville 19: 8-1

Nov. 25, 2007: Cincinnati 35, Tennessee 6: 7-1

Oct. 1, 2007: New England 34, Cincinnati 13*: 6-1

Dec. 10, 2006: Cincinnati 27, Oakland 10: 6-0

Oct. 22, 2006: Cincinnati 17, Carolina 14; 5-0

Dec. 11, 2005: Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 20 (black pants): 4-0

Oct. 30, 2005: Cincinnati 21, Green Bay 14: 3-0

Nov. 28, 2004: Cincinnati 58, Cleveland 48 (black pants): 2-0

Nov. 7, 2004: Cincinnati 26, Dallas 3 (black pants): 1-0

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