Bengals' Season Expectations Drastically Lower in Latest Attempt to Define Success

The time for only talking about the Cincinnati Bengals is nearly at an end. Preseason is over, which means the real thing will be here in the blink of an eye.

2026 is going to be an important year in the history of this franchise and the future of many names, which includes head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals have missed the playoffs the last three seasons, but there's something in the air as the team enters a new year.

Expectations are extremely high for the Bengals this season. Many believe this is the most talented roster the team has had under Taylor. While Super Bowl dreams may be dancing in the heads of many, one person believes the lowest bar for the Bengals is to just get into the playoffs.

Just Get In

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Auman of Fox Sports believes a successful season for the Bengals in 2026 would be if the team at least gets to the playoffs.

"If you'd said three years ago that Joe Burrow and Cincinnati would miss the playoffs three years in a row, you'd sound crazy," writes Auman. "The Bengals' success starts with a healthy Burrow, but it's also going to require major improvement on defense."

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) runs onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auman did mention the biggest addition to the Bengals' defense, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who changes everything about the unit. But it's the start of the season that has Auman wondering if the Bengals are a legit threat this season.

The Bengals' first four games this season are against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. That is a very difficult slate to start the season. A slow start this year could be the final nail in Taylor's coffin as the leader of the sideline.

A playoff berth may not be the lowest bar for this fan base when it considers determining success for the Bengals this season. But getting there would be a strong start.

Now or never has been a topic of discussion this summer in Cincinnati. If this team is going to be special, it cannot afford to come out of that four game stretch to start the season playing from behind.

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