Bengals' All-PFF Team Pairs Joe Burrow with Elite Protection, Stacked Defense
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Joe Burrow has been at the forefront of some of the Cincinnati Bengals' best moments in the modern era.
Now, PFF has compiled an All-PFF team for every franchise using its database, which dates back to the 2006 season, "as part of its celebration of 20 years of NFL data." For the Bengals, PFF's All-Bengals team shows what it would look like if Burrow had even more help around him.
It gives Burrow a much stronger setup than the one he's often worked with in Cincinnati. The offensive line includes several high-level starters who played before Burrow arrived. The defense is also built around the dominant core from the Bengals' 2010s era.
Offense: Burrow Gets Protection and More Weapons
PFF paired Burrow with Joe Mixon in the backfield, while A.J. Green, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins formed what would be the greatest wide receiver trio the league has ever seen.
The biggest difference, though, is up front. Andrew Whitworth, Clint Boling, Kyle Cook, Kevin Zeitler, and Andre Smith give Burrow the kind of offensive line that would've changed so much about the early part of his career.
PFF's All-Bengals offense
- QB: Joe Burrow
- RB Joe Mixon
- WR: A.J. Green
- WR Tee Higgins
- Slot WR: Ja'Marr Chase
- TE: Tyler Eifert
- TE: Mike Gesicki
- LT: Andrew Whitworth
- LG: Clint Boling
- C: Kyle Cook
- RG: Kevin Zeitler
- RT: Andre Smith
It's an interesting note from PFF that Higgins beat out Chad Johnson for the third-receiver spot. One of the greatest players in franchise history, Johnson's best production came before the PFF grading era began.
Defense: 2010s Core Leads The Way
The defense on the PFF All-Bengals team relies heavily on Cincinnati's successful 2010s core. Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, Vontaze Burfict, Adam Jones, and Reggie Nelson all made the roster.
The current era was still well represented. Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, Mike Hilton, DJ Reader, Sam Hubbard, and Jessie Bates III all made the team. The Bengals' newest addition, Dexter Lawrence, could make the team in the 30th edition of the All-Bengals team.
PFF's All-Bengals defense
- DL: Geno Atkins
- DL: DJ Reader
- EDGE: Carlos Dunlap
- EDGE: Trey Hendrickson
- LB: Vontaze Burfict
- LB: Logan Wilson
- SLB: Sam Hubbard
- CB: Adam Jones
- CB: Leon Hall
- Slot CB: Mike Hilton
- Safety: Reggie Nelson
- Safety: Jessie Bates III
According to PFF, there were a few tough calls on that side of the ball, especially with Hilton earning the slot cornerback spot and Reader getting the nod at defensive tackle next to Atkins.
What Would This Team's Record Be?
Prediction: 14-3
With Burrow behind that offensive line, Chase, Green, and Higgins at receiver, and an elite defense, it's hard to imagine many teams beating this version of the Bengals. A 14-3 record feels realistic, and anything short of a deep playoff run would be a major disappointment with that much talent on both sides of the ball.
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Arye Pulli is an NFL-credentialed journalist and a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. Since 2020, he has provided on-site coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl, and Super Bowl Media Week. He currently serves as a contributing writer for USA Today’s SaintsWire and Bengals on SI, while also acting as the Philadelphia Eagles Content Curator for Sleeper. He is the co-founder of The Sports Place, a digital media brand that has grown to nearly 200,000 followers.Follow AryePulliNFL