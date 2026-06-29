Bengals Picked as Second-Most-Likely Franchise to End Super Bowl Drought

The NFL has 18 teams with long title droughts on their ledgers entering the 2026 season. CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo broke down those franchises by their likelihood of ending those droughts, and Cincinnati checked in at No. 2 behind the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals have played in three Super Bowls, losing twice in the 1980s and again earlier this decade.

The Road Back

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader in the third quarter during Super Bowl 56, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. | Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Despite last year's losing record, the Bengals have a relatively good chance of winning their first title in 2026," DeArdo wrote. "A big reason why is the trio of quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"Specifically, Cincinnati's championship odds are significantly higher if Burrow stays healthy. During his three healthy seasons in Cincinnati, Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship Games while also winning a passing title and leading the league in touchdown passes. Cincinnati's chances are also buoyed by a defense that received significant upgrades this offseason with the additions of veterans Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook."

The Bills last won a title in 1965, but that was in the American Football League before the AFL and NFL merged. San Francisco (last won the Super Bowl in 1994) and Chicago (1985) ranked just behind Cincinnati.

Both Cincinnati and Buffalo have never won a Super Bowl, but they surely have the talent to do it this coming campaign. Joe Burrow definitely feels that way after his comments to close the Bengals' minicamp earlier this month.

"I think that's great," Burrow said in his June press conference about Cincinnati's high expectations. "Puts pressure on guys. I love it. I thrive in it. We'll find out who else does. I know that we have the kind of people who want to be in that spot. I want everybody talking about the Bengals. I want everybody talking about what I'm saying in my press conferences.

"You go back and watch what I've said before. 2019 season at LSU, I feel very similarly about this team. I'm so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we would ramp this right into training camp, so we can continue to improve because I feel like there's so much greatness that we're gonna be able to achieve this year."

Cincinnati has spent to the salary cap and restructured Burrow's contract en route to all-systems pushing for a Super Bowl run in his age-30 season.

The league's most-accurate passer isn't getting any younger, and if he can stay healthy along with relatively solid health for the rest of the roster (especially in the trenches), then Cincinnati should be on track to win double-digit games for the first time since 2022 and punch its way through the AFC playoff stretch.

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