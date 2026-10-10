Bengals Announce Roster Move Leading Into Road Miami Matchup

Cincinnati made a few more of its typical practice squad call-ups for the Miami Dolphins game on Sunday.

The Bengals are bringing up safety Russ Yeast, and no wide receivers, a good sign about Ja'Marr Chase and/or Tee Higgins playing tomorrow. Yeast likely takes Kyle Dugger's spot on the roster.

Cincinnati is trying to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff race with a win on Sunday. It would also help them potentially climb from the basement of the AFC North, a division they led as the 2-0 team mere days ago.

The wide receiver room is looking much more stable than it did at the end of last Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, but the depth still needs to be ready to perform for Joe Burrow and the rest of the team.

"Fortunately, we're in a spot where the guys we're hoping will play Sunday have millions of reps, and they can make sure they're getting their bodies right," Burrow said on Wednesday. "The guys that haven't had a ton of reps will come in and take those practice reps. You get those reps and practice with those guys, still the hope the other guys will play. But if not, we have those reps banked throughout the week. We'll know more as we get closer and have some practices and have some more time for those guys to recover, but I feel confident whoever we put out there, we're going to make it work."

Burrow and the Bengals would love to get the under-center offense off the ground this week.

The depth will be key to that, as Cincinnati sports the worst yards per play in the NFL across those formations (3.3 YPP after being at 5.1 in 2025).

"I'm comfortable doing whatever is needed and will execute my best," Burrow said about that part of the game. "We obviously have to be better at it. We're still going to stick with it and keep getting reps invested in that. I think it's very valuable, so we have to be able to do it. But we need to be better.

"Under center play actions are built off the run game. Teams have to respect the run first and foremost so you don't just get jet rushers off the edge. That just puts your offensive linemen in a bad spot when they're trying to sell run, but the defense isn't respecting the run and just rushing the passer. That's not a recipe for success, so that starts with the run."

Cincinnati kicks off the Week 5 action at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bengals spent an offseason building an under-center offense.



Last year: 5.1 yards a play from it

This year: 3.3



Dead last in the NFL on 54% more snaps. pic.twitter.com/3zevwIEJZQ — Stick to the Model (@StickToTheModel) October 5, 2026

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