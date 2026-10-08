'Perform On His Level' - Bengals Pass-Catching Depth Aiming to Fill Star WR Absence Against Dolphins

The Bengals have nearly a dozen key players dealing with injuries right now, including Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin). It means potentially bigger roles for guys like Mike Gesicki and Colbie Young this week in a hot road contest against the Dolphins.

Young dealt with an injury last week (missed the Jaguars game) and fought through a projected longer recovery timeline to practice on Wednesday. He could be WR2 or WR3 on the depth chart depending on how Higgins progresses.

'Get That Rebound'

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) waits in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be stunning to see Chase get out of the concussion protocol within a week of taking the hit.

"We came off of two losses, and we really need to get that rebound. If we don't have those big guys out there, we still need to be able to perform. So, being out there, having one of the best quarterbacks, we need to be able to perform on his level," Young said to FOX 19 about the standard before highlighting his impact so far. "That's what I was hoping when I was coming into this league. I know that we got guys. It's a long season, so there was always going to be a possibility there. So I'm happy that it's coming sooner rather than later."

Gesicki has already seen his role increase, going from 21 snaps each in the opening two games, to 29 against Pittsburgh and 47 against Jacksonville.

He hasn't logged a Pro Football Focus grade higher than 63 since exploding for a 90.1 grade in Week 1 (seven catches, 78 yards, one score).

"We got a ton of talent," Gesicki noted to FOX 19. "Obviously, those two guys are two of the best in the world at what they do. So hoping that that we can get them out there. If not, we got a bunch of guys that are extremely talented and have made plays in this league, whether this is their first year and they've been rolling now, or whether it's been for a couple years and the opportunities just don't come as much. So whatever it is, whether it's the running back room, receiver room, tight ends, we got guys that are ready to have that next man up mentality if need be."

Cincinnati may not need both players to perform well to pull out a win against the 0-4 Dolphins, but it's hard to picture a loss if Young and Gesicki pop in this one.

Two very important Bengals offensive players this week as Cincinnati prepares to hit the road for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

"We need to get right."



90 locker room seconds with Mike Gesicki on ending the losing and finding the right pieces if Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can't play. pic.twitter.com/Aak7CqFnlM — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 7, 2026

"Having one of the best quarterbacks, we need to be able to perform on his level."



Colbie Young on what could potentially be a big week for him. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZJMT0FOfwr — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 7, 2026

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