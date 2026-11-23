The Bengals are striking fear into rival NFL executives.

The Athletic's Mike Sando polled coaches and executives across the league after Sunday's Week 11 action, and Cincinnati is the top team no one wants to face in the playoffs.

They have faced the 29th-ranked strength of schedule so far by opponent win rate and have only faced one contender: A 22-17 loss to Jacksonville earlier this season without Ja'Marr Chase for most of the game.

"The Bengals are the team no one wants to play, and also a team that hasn't played anyone of note beyond Jacksonville, which beat the Bengals 22-17 in Week 4," Sando penned before dropping a sourced quote. "'I would want to play Kansas City — I'd want to play Buffalo,' an exec from another team said. 'I would not want to play Cincinnati. Dexter (Lawrence) in the middle of that defense would be difficult. He would cause a lot of issues to your run game. (Boye) Mafe is a really good piece.'"

The NFL is starting to realize Cincinnati can defend much better than in years past and is finally blocking well for Joe Burrow.

"You know there's something different about the Bengals when their defense is mentioned as something other than a liability," Sando wrote. "'My gut is that Cincinnati's the best team in that group,' another exec said. Burrow has posted career bests through nine games in completion rate (74.7 percent), passing yards (2,795), touchdown passes (27), passer rating (117.7), EPA per pass play (0.27) and, critically, sack rate (4.5 percent). He's better than even odds to win MVP.

"For once, Cincinnati isn't the AFC contender with pressing offensive line problems, as Kansas City and Jacksonville both have issues at tackle. 'You still have your woes if you are getting 36 hung on you by Tennessee (as the case was in Week 8), but if they can just get league-average defense with that quarterback and those receivers, that is good enough,' another exec said. The Bengals rank 18th in defensive EPA per play ahead of Monday night's game at Washington."

The league is perking up, and Cincinnati just has to keep their heads down and keep focus.

They have luckily dodged major injuries so far and can put a stranglehold on the AFC North with a win tonight. Burrow's squad could realistically finish 15-2 if they don't slip up against lesser teams. The home battle against Kansas City is the only toss-up game remaining on the schedule.

Check out the full comments from Sando here.

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