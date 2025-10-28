Bengals Announce Uniform Combination with Winning History for Sunday's Game Against Bears
CINCINNATI – Same shirt, different day.
Some Cincinnati Bengals fan may have been muttering a version of that after Sunday’s 39-38 loss to the New York Jets.
But in this case, it’s literal.
The Bengals will wear black jerseys for a second week in a row when the Chicago Bears visit Paycor Stadium on Sunday.
But they will be changing their pants, which sounds a little metaphoric.
After wearing orange pants against the Jets, the Bengals will go with the black on back look for Chicago, with orange stripes lining the black pants and orange socks completing the uniform.
It’s been more than a year since the team wore this combination.
The last time was Week 4 last year in a road game against the Carolina Panthers, a 34-24 victory.
Before that, you have to go back to the 2022 season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, which was a 27-16 victory.
The Bengals have won three in a row in the black-black-orange-orange combo and are 4-1 overall.
The also wore it in Week 9 of 2022 in a 42-21 home win against the Panther, and in the 2021 home win by a similar score of 41-21 against the Ravens.
The lone loss came in a road game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of 2022, when they fell 20-17.
Prior to the 2021 redesign, the black jersey/black pants combo was an unlucky one, with the Bengals losing 9 of 11 from Week 17 of 2017 through the end of 2020.
The Bears are expected to wear their road whites Sunday, and they are 5-22 in their last 27 road games.
