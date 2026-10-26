Bengals Are on Pace for Historic Season After Dominating Win Over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals earned their second straight victory this season with a convincing 35-13 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

While the final score is what everyone is talking about, things didn't look good at halftime. The Bengals were shut out in the first half before ripping off 35 straight points to win a pivotal divisional matchup.

Joe Burrow and the offense found their rhythm, and so did the team's defense. The performance on Sunday continues to put this version of the Bengals on a path that could make them one of the more special teams in the franchise's history.

A Chance At History

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) comes off the field as the Bengals prepare to punt the ball away in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Ravens led 13-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Dehner Jr. shared that the Bengals' point margin this season is the third-highest since 2000 and fifth in the NFL.

After Sunday's win, the Bengals have a +41 point margin this season. The Bengals have scored 163 points this season and have allowed 122.

Taking a closer look at the franchise's history, the 2005 Bengals have the best point margin at +71, with the 2015 team in second at +60.

There's still a long way to go if the 2026 Bengals want to make history, but Sunday's second-half performance proves this team has what it takes.

Looking At The Strengths

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) (not pictured) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear this Bengals offense can score in bunches. Burrow tossed all four of his touchdowns in the second half on Sunday.

The offense is averaging 345 yards per game, but on Sunday, the team flew by that number, finishing with 359 yards. Yes, the offense is what moves the needle, but what about the defense?

Al Golden's unit should get a tip of the cap for keeping the team in the game in the first half, allowing the Ravens only 13 points. But their second-half shutout deserves just as much praise as the offensive onslaught.

The Bengals had four sacks on Sunday, putting them at a tie at the top of the chart for most sacks in the NFL with 21. This front office had a mission to make the defensive line better, and did just that with the additions of Boye Mafe and Dexter Lawrence.

Busting Through The Glass Ceiling

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team has shown flashes of brilliance. The next step is putting it all together for four quarters. Statistics continue to show the Bengals are one of the best all-around teams in the league, they just haven't hit their full potential. That should put the rest of the league on notice.

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