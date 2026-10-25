'Just Bread And Butter' - Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Detail How Bengals Offense Stormed Back Against Baltimore

What a difference one break can make.

Cincinnati's offense sputtered in its limited opening chances against Baltimore on Sunday. But then things changed in a big way across the final 30 minutes of a 35-13 win.

The attack hummed through the air and scored five touchdowns to flash the ceiling this whole team can reach. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow dove into the second-half barrage after the rare win.

Big Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates a win after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to our Jay Morrison, it marked the Bengals' first second-half shutout since Week 14, 2023, in a 34-14 win against the Colts. They trailed 13-0 at the break.

"We got ourselves in rhythm, but we found some things that are just bread and butter, Cincinnati Bengals. We got ourselves in some really good rhythm. Found some really good runs too," Taylor noted. "I thought the backs and the lines did an excellent job in the run game, getting us what we needed. Maybe we didn't have a 15-yard run, but that's not what we needed in this game. We just needed to stay on track so we can come back and try to hit him with another throw."

The throwing hit indeed as the team dropped back 31 times and ran 20.

Burrow carved up the Ravens for 292 yards, four touchdowns, and no turnovers.

"We made some nice adjustments in the second half that I think helped us. And at the end of the day, we just executed and made a lot of plays," Burrow said about the big moments in the final few frames. "We just started calling some of our base stuff. O-line protected great, and really we just got the ball in Ja'Marr (Chase) and Tee's (Higgins) hands as many times as we could."

Cincinnati needed to keep pace in the AFC North as the only team playing in the division this week.

They leave right in the thick of the division race with Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Both of them won on Sunday, while Baltimore fell to last place.

"We know who we are. We know who we have to be, and we let our big-time players go and make big-time plays," Burrow said. "That's what the NFL is all about. You can do all these different things, but at the end of the day, you just gotta go make plays, gotta execute what's called, and that's what we did."

Cincinnati has boosted its playoff odds to over 75% after the win and has the third-best point differential in the AFC now.

Things are clicking with a few below .500 teams up next. The Titans roll into town next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

First time the #Bengals have blanked a team in a second half since Week 14, 2023 in a 34-14 win against the Colts. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 25, 2026

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