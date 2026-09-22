Bengals' Blockbuster Offseason Trade Already Looks Like a Huge Steal

The Cincinnati Bengals swung a massive offseason trade to acquire Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bengals made a move like this in an attempt to win right now, as Lawrence came to Cincinnati with the expectation that he would completely turn their defense around.

But not everybody was excited about the trade.

Bengals Received Initial Criticism for Dexter Lawrence Trade

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) wraps up Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) for a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals received a lot of initial criticism for the deal because they gave up a first-round pick for a defensive tackle who doesn't exactly fill up the stat sheet. Last season, Lawrence recorded only 31 tackles and half a sack in 17 games for the Giants defense. In his first week with the Bengals, he failed to record a sack or tackle.

But his impact goes far beyond the stat sheet. He's constantly generating pressure and drawing double teams. He does an incredible job of clogging up the middle of the field on run plays between the tackles, which has been evident early in the year for Cincinnati.

Lawrence's impact in Week 2 proves that Cincinnati may have gotten a steal with Lawrence in exchange for a first round pick.

Dexter Lawrence Made a Big Impact in Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) smiles on the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lawrence was all over the field in Week 2. He helped hold the Texans to six points in a huge win to move the Bengals to 2-0 on the season. The veteran defensive tackle recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit. He seemed to find his way to the backfield more often than not, as he was a key piece of the Bengals' defensive line that dominated in Houston.

Again, Lawrence's impact goes beyond the stat sheet. This is always going to be part of his impact on the team because he finds himself double-teamed more often than anybody else on Cincinnati's defense. The fact that the Bengals' defense has gone from a laughing stock over the last few years to a dominant force through two weeks in 2026 should tell you all that you need to know about Lawrence and his impact.

If the Bengals could go back in time, they'd likely make the trade for Lawrence again. He's been very good in orange and black.

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