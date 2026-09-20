Ja'Marr Chase Rates Amazing First Touchdown Catch Against Houston

Bengals fans know Ja'Marr Chase's first touchdown catch against Houston on Sunday was one of his best, but where does he rank it?

The top Cincinnati player had it as the second-best catch of his career, behind a catch he made in the Bengals' Super Bowl appearance.

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's his top regular-season catch as Joe Burrow gave him a chance, and he broke open the scoring for Cincinnati. He had to see the video first of the magic moment, but it's going to live on for a while.

"Literally don't know what I did. Like I couldn't see the ball for a second, and I was just fighting, trying to get in position. But by the time I saw the ball, it was like in the light, and it came real fast," Chase said to the media.

"I'm trying to be a team leader. Being captain, be on myself. I'm trying to end the day. The most I can do is try to provide for my team. You know what I'm saying? I'm not gonna benefit and fight about it when I'm not playing well. You know what I'm saying? We got weapons on this team at the end of the day, so I'm gonna just hold myself accountable. I'm trying to do whatever I can to make the team win."

His quarterback is leading as well. The standard is higher than a 2-0 start.

Obviously, the goal is never to lose in an NFL season. On to Pittsburgh after a moment to celebrate the win.

Burrow thought Chase was going to fall before completing the catch. Uno had other plans on further notice.

"I thought he was falling," Burrow said. "I was about to argue for a pass interference, and then somehow he stayed up and contorted his body and got two feet in. It was incredible.

"We're gonna keep getting better. Get back, watch the film, see where we can improve. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot today. A lot of penalties early on that set us behind the sticks."

Plenty to work on in Week 3.

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