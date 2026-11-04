Bengals Called Best Fit in Trade for Jets Disgruntled Pro Bowl CB

The Cincinnati Bengals need to make one or two more additions to their defense if they want to emerge as one of the Super Bowl favorites this season. They have quite a bit of talent on that side of the ball, but they could still use some upgrades.

The Bengals need to add help at linebacker and at cornerback, though adding a cornerback might be the easier route, considering how many of them are expected to be available at the trade deadline.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic recently listed the Bengals as one of the best fits in a potential trade for New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright. Wright hasn't played for the Jets' defense this year after being named a Pro Bowler last season.

Huge Addition To Cincinnati's Defense

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) looks on while warming up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Jets signed Wright to a one-year deal in free agency, and he has yet to play a defensive snap this season for coach Aaron Glenn. Wright should be a trade candidate even if the Jets win games over the next three weeks," Popper wrote. "He had five picks playing for the Chicago Bears in 2025. Wright lacks some burst and change-of-direction ability. But his ball production last season was very impressive. At 6-foot-4, he has receiver-like skills in 50-50 situations."

Wright was a Pro Bowl cornerback with five interceptions a year ago. Now, he's not playing for the Jets. During this offseason, this seemed like a huge signing for New York, but it hasn't proven to be that way. Now it seems like Wright is disgruntled and wants out of New York.

This would be a risky deal for the Bengals, as there's likely a good reason or two that he isn't making an impact in New York. But it would likely only cost a Day 3 pick swap in the NFL Draft to bring him to Cincinnati. Could the Bengals afford to swap a sixth-round pick for a seventh-round pick and a cornerback like Wright? The answer to that question should be yes.

Still, if there are big concerns following Wright that the national media isn't aware of, the Bengals will likely stay away from him. Either way, he's a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.