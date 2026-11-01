Bengals-Chargers Trade Idea Would Bolster Cincinnati Defense With Veteran CB

The Cincinnati Bengals have the pieces on defense to help lead them to a Super Bowl this season. They added some talent in the offseason, but they might not be done adding to the roster yet. With the trade deadline coming up, the Bengals are a team to watch as buyers.

The Bengals' defense isn't a bad unit anymore. In fact, the unit is good. But they could use one additional cornerback to complement Dax Hill and DJ Turner.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic recently listed the Bengals as a potential trade fit for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson, who's in the final year of his contract.

Bengals Could Swing Trade

Jun 16, 2026, El Segundo, California; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) gestures during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Jackson is in the final year of a two-year free-agent deal he signed in 2025. He has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury," Popper wrote. "Jackson is one of the most compelling defensive backs on this list. He is on an expiring deal. He is relatively cheap, so he is an option for teams tight against the cap. And he is an experienced veteran who can acclimate quickly to a variety of schemes, though a zone-heavy scheme would be the best fit. Jackson has 23 career interceptions, tied for fifth-most among active players."

The Bengals could use an additional option at cornerback, especially if they can find one for a relatively affordable cost, both on his contract and in trade value. Jackson, considering he's a veteran on an expiring deal, wouldn't cost much to swing a trade for. His relatively cheap contract should also interest the Bengals.

Jackson may have some concerning injuries in his immediate future, but this is a flyer worth taking for the Bengals. When he's healthy, he's a reliable option with experience on a few very talented defenses around the league. The Bengals need another veteran option to complement their defense, and he's the perfect choice if they're looking to swing a trade ahead of the trade deadline.

Jackson has only played in four games this season, but when he's been on the field, he's been quite productive. It wouldn't hurt the Bengals to make an offer for him.

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