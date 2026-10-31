Bengals Named 'Best Fit' In Trade for 7-Year Veteran Commanders Cornerback

The Cincinnati Bengals made a lot of upgrades to their defense during the offseason, and it's working out in a big way early in the season. Rather than being the laughingstock defense they've been for the last few seasons, the Bengals' defense now has the pieces to be dangerous.

But the Bengals still need to add one or two pieces to the defense to solidify it. They could pursue a trade before the upcoming NFL trade deadline if they're serious about winning this season.

Daniel Popper of the Athletic recently discussed Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson as a potential trade candidate this year and listed the Bengals as one of the best fits for him if he is to be traded.

Good Pickup For The Bengals

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) blocks a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney (17) during overtime at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Robertson signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Commanders in free agency. He has been one of the few bright spots from Peters’ offseason," Popper wrote. "Robertson does not have any fully guaranteed money on his deal in 2027. The Commanders would take on $3 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade him before the deadline. Robertson is a capable man coverage corner who could help a number of teams in the secondary. He can play inside and outside."

Robertson would be the perfect third cornerback alongside DJ Turner and Dax Hill. Robertson is able to play on the boundary or in the slot, which makes him a very valuable piece to any defense. He can rotate in and out to make the lives of everybody else easier.

The Bengals wouldn't have to give up a crazy amount of NFL draft capital to acquire him either. He is a solid player, but he's not a superstar. He would fit the Bengals' defense, but he would also fit their payroll, as he's signed to a relatively affordable contract.

While this is just speculation at this point, the Bengals would be smart to pursue a deal like this over the next few weeks.

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