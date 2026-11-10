Bengals Can Solidify Key Positional Depth With Bargain Trade Ahead of 2026 Deadline

The Bengals have a clear depth need at tight end right now, and a forgotten name on the Panthers roster could be a great option to round out that room.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell broke down which contenders should be aggressively trading for talent last week, and Cincinnati slotted into his "Should Be Selectively Adding" group of teams. Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was an underrated bargain target Cincinnati could go after.

Eagles LB Zach Baun was his main pick for the Bengals to pursue, but there is zero indication the Eagles are listening to realistic deals for Baun. Alas, he's only due to hold a $5.48 million cap hit in 2027, a palatable number for a Bengals team that's going to be very expensive next year with Amarius Mims, DJ Turner, and more due to anticipated new deals.

Sanders would cost close to the minimum in salary and has flashed in the league before.

"Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders got off to a promising start as a rookie, but he managed just 190 receiving yards over 13 games in 2025 and has been a healthy scratch for the entirety of the 2026 season so far. He needs a change of scenery, and while the Panthers have clearly soured on him, Sanders' athleticism and ability after the catch played up in 2024. He would be an interesting receiving tight end option for the Bengals as a replacement for Tanner Hudson," Barnwell noted.

The third-year talent might be had for seventh or sixth-round pick max after warming the bench in the first half of the season. The Texas product played 924 offensive snaps for Carolina in 2024 and 2025.

Mike Gesicki is technically a tight end, but he operates much more like Cincinnati's third wide receiver than a typical tight end.

One more injury to that group after today and Cincinnati won't have a chance to add any tight ends via trade. They have three healthy names besides Gesicki right now: Drew Sample, Jack Endries and Cam Grandy.

Sanders isn't going to come in and start lighting up defenses as a blocker and pass catcher, but he could solidify Cincinnati's depth at an important offensive spot.

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