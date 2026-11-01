Jack Endries Scores First Career Touchdown to Help Bengals Take Lead Over Titans

A first-catch TD for Jack Endries!

The Bengals rookie tight end is filling in for Erick All and Tanner Hudson in the lineup Sunday. He scored a sneaky short TD to help Cincinnati take the lead 14-13 over Tennessee heading into the halftime break.

Cincinnati rolled into a long drive to power the comeback further and wipe away a terrible first-quarter start at home.

The tight end's book ended things with a big 28-yard catch by Mike Gesicki and then the Endries TD.

Check out the TD and drive log below:

Bengals rookie Jack Endries with the TD, the first of his NFL career. He hits the griddy in the end zone. Cincinnati has a 14-13 lead. pic.twitter.com/ORnBxOSXFc — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 1, 2026

#Bengals TEs have 8 of the team's 17 receiving TDs this year



Gesicki 5

Hudson 1

Sample 1

Endries 1 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 1, 2026

1-yd Touchdown Pass

0:20 - 2nd

E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W. Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow. Penalty on TEN-N.Stackhouse, Unnecessary Roughness, declined.

1st & Goal at TEN 1

3-yd Penalty

0:30 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase.PENALTY on TEN-Jo.Williams, Defensive Pass Interference, 3 yards, enforced at TEN 4 - No Play.

1st & Goal at TEN 4

(0:30 - 2nd) Timeout #2 by CIN at 00:30.

2-yd Run

0:53 - 2nd

(Shotgun) S.Perine up the middle to TEN 4 for 2 yards (T.Horne).

3rd & 1 at TEN 6

(0:53 - 2nd) Timeout #3 by TEN at 00:53.

7-yd Pass

1:01 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Meyers to TEN 6 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).

2nd & 8 at TEN 13

(1:01 - 2nd) Timeout #2 by TEN at 01:01.

2-yd Run

1:07 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to TEN 13 for 2 yards (A.Taylor).

1st & 10 at TEN 15

6-yd Run

1:44 - 2nd

(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to TEN 15 for 6 yards (K.Winston).

2nd & 2 at TEN 21

8-yd Pass

1:49 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins ran out of bounds at TEN 21 for 8 yards.

1st & 10 at TEN 29

10-yd Pass

1:54 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at TEN 29 for 10 yards (Jo.Williams).

2nd & 10 at TEN 39

Incompletion

2:00 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right.

1st & 10 at TEN 39

(2:00 - 2nd) Two-Minute Warning

28-yd Pass

2:12 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Gesicki to TEN 39 for 28 yards (A.Hill).

1st & 10 at CIN 33

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.