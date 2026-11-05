'I Don't Think Anybody's Happy' - Jonathan Allen, Bengals Defense Can Resettle Across Spain Trip

Jonathan Allen and the Bengals are far from satisfied nearing the midway point of the 2026 NFL season at 5-2. Allen spoke to the media at his locker on Monday afternoon before he and the team left for Spain on Tuesday.

They have another strong winning opportunity this week as betting favorites against the Atlanta Falcons, and plenty to clean up on defense after allowing the Titans to score 36 points this past weekend.

One Complete Game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) gets a handle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) as he scrambles in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was Tennessee's highest point total dating back to Oct. 10, 2021. Since Week 5, Cincinnati is slipping on defense, ranking 18th in EPA/play allowed in that span and a lowly 26th in success rate allowed.

"You know we're sitting at 5-2, and I don't think anybody's happy about how we've played as a team up to this point. I think it's probably only one game defense can say we played a complete game, and I'm sure offense will say the same thing. So for us, we're just trying to get better every day," Allen said.

Allen is flashing here and there this season and has been largely solid in counting stats, but is posting a 59 overall Pro Football Focus grade across 294 snaps.

He's had two 80-plus grades this season and will look to have that type of impact again in an international setting. Allen has 20 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble this season. One more sack and he'll beat out his 2024 and 2025 production.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, it melted in the rain against Tampa Bay this past weekend, and it's forecasted to be wet again across the pond. The Bengals can't count on another hapless performance in the elements, though.

"You have to defend every blade of grass. With a guy like Bijan (Robinson), he can jump cut, reverse field. So it's going to be interesting, and you know we're excited about it," Allen said about the Falcons and Michael Penix. "That's definitely a guy who can make all the throws, has a great group, a great weapon, and a great coaching scheme. So, it's definitely going to be a fun challenge for us. But we're looking forward to the opportunity."

Even when taking out the horrible backup QB play Atlanta had in the first month, the Falcons still rank 30th in offensive EPA/play since Week 5 began. Cincinnati has the chance to get right on defense if Jonathan Allen & Co. can execute the right way.

We know the offense should hold up its end of the bargain. The Bengals rank first in EPA/play by a wide margin in that window, and Joe Burrow just became the first QB in NFL history with a 70% completion rate and four-plus pass TDs in three straight games.

Jonathan Allen on the urgency in Bengals locker room: “1,000%. We're sitting at 5-2, and I don't think anybody's happy about how we've played as a team up to this point. I think it's probably only one game defense can say we played a complete game, and I'm sure offense will say… pic.twitter.com/YZNeLpRsTl — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 2, 2026

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