INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Scouting Combine, Cincinnati Bengals was answering a question about offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and play calling when he said he would be open to it.

Later in what was a long answer, he repeated that it was something he would be open to.

For those who were watching live on NFL Network, it may have sounded as though Taylor was saying he was open to letting Pitcher call plays.

But in a side session with local media a few minutes later, Taylor clarified what he meant.

“Him going to be an OC and calling plays somewhere else,” Taylor said.

Because Picher is under contract, the Bengals would need to give him permission to make a lateral move (even though going from non-playcalling offensive coordinator to a playcalling one isn’t technically the same job).

That’s what Taylor was referencing, allowing Pitcher to take that opportunity if an offer arrived.

Is Dan Pitcher Already Calling Bengals Plays?

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher looks on during the Cincinnati Bengals practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitcher interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be their playcalling offensive coordinator, which the Bengals had to approve.

Pitcher also interviewed for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching vacancy, which didn’t require permission.

As far as handing Pitcher playcalling duties with the Bengals, Taylor said that wasn’t on the table.

“I think we have a good process,” Taylor said. “People might not believe me when I say that. We’ve got a really good process that we follow.”

Taylor added that’s not an either-or situation.

While Pitcher isn’t the play caller, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t call plays.

“To say he doesn’t call plays isn’t true,” Taylor said. “What is the difference in you saying it and me saying it? We are all on the same page and the same outcome. He and I coexist really well together.

“He calls a lot of the plays we run. They are just coming out of my mouth, and I speak it to Joe,” Taylor continued. “We are on the same page, and I think it’s the best process that works well for us.”

After clarifying his comments at the podium, Taylor took some time to pitch a new football reality show to drive home him point that play calling, particularly in Cincinnati, is a joint effort.

“That should be the TV show, (where) you actually get to hear a TV set for the entirety of a game,” he said. “Then I think people would say, ‘Oh, this is overblown. Clearly there is communication between every single play and every single series.’

“Call it “Under the Headset,” Taylor continued. “Do a whole show of coaches talking to coaches and coaches talking to quarterbacks and quarterbacks telling coaches in the huddle ‘shut up,’ even though the coach can’t hear you.”

Taylor also talked about the options beyond Joe Burrow who might be hearing his play calls in the headset.