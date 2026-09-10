Bengals Coach Zac Taylor is 'On The Hot Seat' Entering 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled over the last few years because their defense hasn't been in a good spot. They've gotten torched, and Joe Burrow hasn't been able to keep up despite being one of the best quarterbacks on one of the best offenses in the league.

This offseason, the Bengals dove into the trade market to add Dexter Lawrence to their defense. They also added players like Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and others in free agency while using their top draft selections on defensive players, too. At this point, they're out of excuses. They need to find a way to win, or else changes could be made.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently listed Taylor as the top coach on the hot seat heading into the season.

Zac Taylor Could Be Entering His Final Season In Cincinnati

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Cincinnati finally got serious about investing on defense, trading for Dexter Lawrence and signing Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen. Burrow's entire offensive line is back, as are Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown," Pereles wrote. "Taylor is trying his best to diversify the attack by getting Burrow under center more, an aspect that could, hypothetically, help ... if it goes smoothly. Burrow has never exactly loved the concept, but it should be a boon for the run game.

"Taylor is the only AFC North coach not in his first season. The Ravens, Browns and Steelers all moved on from coaches who had previously had major success. Harbaugh and Tomlin were both Super Bowl winners. Stefanski won two Coach of the Year awards. Taylor remains despite having accomplished neither. If this year isn't the year to return to the postseason -- the drought is up to three years now -- Taylor might not return, period."

The Bengals have had excuses for the last few years. They've been injured, and the defense has struggled. But if they can stay healthy this season, there are no excuses remaining. Taylor needs to put the Bengals in a position to win, or the Bengals need to find a coach who can.

Now, it's important to give Taylor a chance to win this season. This is the best defense he's had over the last few years. He's been able to compete and win in the past when the personnel on the field is good and the team stays healthy. But this could be his make or break season in Cincinnati.

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