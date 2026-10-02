Bengals Coaches Have to Get Shemar Stewart on the Field More

After a loss where the entire defensive line outside of Dexter Lawrence failed to generate anything positive, Zac Taylor has to get Shemar Stewart more playing time this week.

Stewart sat on the bench for the entirety of the Bengals loss to the Steelers, something that is even more egregious following Taylor's reasoning for doing so. Taylor indicated after the game that Stewart did not play any snaps because of the defensive game plan, and because he still has not practiced enough.

"There's going to be moments we get Shemar more involved, yesterday just didn't work out that way," Taylor said on Monday. "He's still nine practices in. Really started practicing three weeks ago."

The Edge Room is Struggling

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) runs against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tacario Davis (20) and defensive end Myles Murphy (99) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Stewart's Texas A&M teammate Cashius Howell, no one has emerged as a potential difference maker in this edge rusher room. Boye Mafe had a solid start to the season, however he failed to make a meaningful impact against the run or pass against Pittsburgh. The defense as a whole managed 18 pressures this week compared to 41 in week two against the Texans.

Myles Murphy's performance in week 3 along with the interior of the defensive line is where the decision to bench Stewart feels the most questionable though. Mike McCarthy and the Steelers run game targeted Murphy often as he failed to set the edge consistently throughout the day and was largely a non-factor as a pass rusher.

At this point in time, it feels as though Murphy's ceiling is what we saw last season when he had 5.5 sacks. After declining his fifth year option this offseason and seeing how he has responded, it is in the franchises best interest to see if Stewart can develop with more reps over him.

Stewart has already eclipsed Murphy's sack production so far on the season with a half sack more on just five snaps through three weeks. He could evolve into a difference maker if given the chance as he has shown to be a capable force against the run, and create chaos for quarterbacks with his raw power and athleticism.

If the coaching staff continues to keep Stewart on the bench following their loss in Pittsburgh, it is likely a reflection of their faith in him as a contributor. He showed on his five Week 2 snaps that he is capable of playing at a fast enough speed for the game following his injury this summer.

Stewart's usage against Jacksonville is a key storyline this week as the Bengals attempt to get to a 3-1 start in the first month of the season.

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