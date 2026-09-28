Zac Taylor Updates New List of Bengals Injuries After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor emerged from the Bengals' injury wreckage on Monday with updates about all the knocks his players took in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers.

Cincinnati lost a bunch of guys during the outing, including Colbie Young, Bryan Cook, Kyle Dugger, Jalen Davis, and a few more who got knocked out midgame but returned, like Demetrius Knight Jr. B.J. Hill also missed the whole contest with the Achilles issue he's been dealing with for multiple weeks.

Taylor gave an update on the statuses after the team returned home and entered recovery mode on Monday. He noted Young is likely the only player who is going to for sure be out against the Jaguars, with hope it's not a long-term injury.

"He's the only one right now at rule out for this week. Everybody else, we'll see where they're at on Wednesday. We'll gather more information," Taylor said with no firm indication on practice statuses for the other players.

He did touch on Shemar Stewart not playing against Pittsburgh after just five snaps in Week 2 coming off of injury.

"We got a really good defensive end group, and all four of those guys played," Taylor noted. "Thought they played well. There's going to be moments we get Shemar more involved. Yesterday just didn't work out that way. He's still nine practices in. Really started practicing three weeks ago."

Joe Burrow didn't seem like he suffered any additional damage on Sunday, taking just one sack and six QB hits.

He and the team just have to be better.

"Yeah, we've got to be able to try to overcome that. That's part of the game. Guys are going to make mistakes. Got to try to overcome it. That's what great football teams do," Burrow said about the issues that happened in all three phases of the game. "We'll see. I think we've got a chance to be great. We've got to improve it. We've got to show it every day. Today we didn't."

Cincinnati could've been all alone at the top of the AFC North and in a three-way tie atop the entire conference, but are now in the morass of 2-1 teams. The same record as every other AFC North squad.

"It's disappointing. We want to be 3-0. We put in a good week's work, had our opportunities," Taylor said about the missed opportunity. "I think anytime you lose a game like that where you had your opportunities -- some games you just go get your butt kicked and there's not much to say about it. This one, we had our chances. Pittsburgh took advantage of theirs. We didn't take advantage of ours."

Cincinnati has today and Tuesday off from practice before returning to get primed for Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon.

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