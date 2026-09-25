The Bengals wrapped up practices during Steelers week, and Zac Taylor confirmed a few game statuses for the team's next big game against Pittsburgh.

B.J. Hill (Achilles) is likely missing the contest after sitting out every session this week, while Jonathan Allen (knee) appears to be good to go as Cincinnati tries to avoid double-injury impact at the defensive tackle spot. Allen suited up for Friday's session after missing Wednesday and Thursday

Taylor noted Hill is "doubtful" and Allen is "good to go" for Sunday's game.

Filling In The Gaps

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) walks off the field after the victory over the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrei Iosivas (finger surgery) will likely go on injured reserve at some point this weekend when Cincinnati makes its roster moves with the practice squad ahead of this latest road battle.

Dohnte Meyers and Colbie Young are the next men up to help fill in the wide receiver gap left by the injured Iosivas.

Dexter Lawrence may have to keep being great to pick up the injury slack at his position. He's been the Bengals' best defender by a wide margin through two games, and it's lifting the whole unit.

"Just for us to go out and keep proving ourselves right. That's our one goal. Just we know who we are, and we know we got to just go out there and prove it," Lawrence said to the media this week.

Taylor is ready to keep rowing forward this season.

"It's a really good front, and we tried our best to mitigate that. They won some, our guys won some, but it's a challenge. No different than this week," Taylor said about the Texans and Steelers recently. "This week's going to be very similar. So again, it's good for our guys to see. And I thought, Joe (Burrow), the movement in the pocket early in the year.

"Sometimes it takes some reps versus a live rush where you can really be tackled to kind of gain that. I saw some of that from him, especially there, second, third, fourth quarter, which is encouraging to see this early in the season. And I think that gives him a lot of confidence that he's already at that spot where he can create some plays."

Cincinnati kicks off against the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

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