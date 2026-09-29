Absurd Stat Highlights Bengals Potential First-Round Draft Mistake

Past mistakes returned to haunt the Bengals at the end of Sunday's loss to the Steelers. On the game's final drive, the team had a chance to force overtime or win on a walkoff touchdown, but Derrick Harmon strip-sacked Joe Burrow, sealing the win for Pittsburgh.

That one play does not necessarily highlight the Bengals' mistake; what does is what they did with whom they picked over Harmon in the 2025 draft. Shemar Stewart did not log a single snap on Sunday on a defensive line that failed to generate much notable pressure.

Simply put, that is inexcusable on all sides. The Bengals drafted Stewart 17th overall in the 2025 draft, while the Steelers selected Harmon four spots later at pick 21. There have been no indications that Stewart dealt with an injury just hours before the game, calling into question the coaching staff's decision to keep Stewart on the bench.

Zac Taylor discussed the decision on Monday.

"We got a really good defensive end group, and all four of those guys played," Taylor saidd. "Thought they played well. There's going to be moments we get Shemar more involved. Yesterday just didn't work out that way. He's still nine practices in. Really started practicing three weeks ago."

Stewart Should Have Been On Field

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (94) and teammates react to the win over the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' defensive line struggled all game to pressure Aaron Rodgers, something that Stewart could have possibly changed if used correctly.

This isn't to say Stewart is a game-changer; he is far from it right now, but his versatility to move inside could have forced more interior pressure. Given how unproven Stewart is at this point in his career, not allowing him on the field when the current combinations on the DL were not working is bad coaching. He may not have improved the trenches either given his inexperience, but we will never know.

Meanwhile, Harmon entered the game with a 45% run-stop win rate, ranking seventh among all defensive tackles, and has also flashed now as a clutch pass rusher.

There are far more questions than answers at this point for the Bengals when it comes to a defense that looked vastly improved in the first two weeks of the season. One of those questions is why they refused to play their 2025 first-round pick at all in what ended up as a critical loss in the division.

DERRICK HARMON FORCES THE FUMBLE AND THE STEELERS RECOVER! pic.twitter.com/SkxOYgftkQ — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Shemar Stewart did not play a single snap today vs. the Steelers.



You can’t be getting zero impact from last year’s first round pick. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) September 27, 2026

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