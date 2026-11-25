The Cincinnati Bengals have been down an edge rusher since rookie Cashius Howell went on Injured Reserve with a broken wrist Nov. 3.

And yet 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart still can’t find his way onto the field.

Monday night in the 22-20 loss at Washington, Stewart was active but didn’t play a single snap on defense.

Stewart, who suffered a knee hyperextension in the first practice of training camp and didn’t return until just before the season opener, has been active for seven of the team’s 10 games this year.

When Bengals' Shemar Stewart Start Seeing Playing Time Again?

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (94) reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday marked the second time he failed to play in a game when he dressed, and in four of the others, his snap counts were in the single digits.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden both continued to throw their support behind Stewart on Wednesday.

Taylor said Stewart’s inability to get off the sideline was more a product of how the game played out.

“The first half was very unique in that I think they had a five- or six-play drive to start and then three and out, three and out, three and out, and then they finished with a six-play drive that scored,” he said. “So those (defensive linemen) felt really good because they were on the sideline quite a bit. I think in the second half they felt pretty good, too.

“With that being said, you've got to find some opportunities for Shemar and Cedric (Johnson) to get in there and mix in,” Taylor added. “It was just a strange first half the way it played. In the second half, those guys felt really good. But we'll rotate those guys a little more than we have.”

Taylor has spoken positively about Stewart all season, and he said the lost time in training camp is no longer affecting the decisions to not play him.

“I've been pleased with Shemar,” he said. “ know I sound a little bit like a broken record up here and then he doesn't take any snaps. I get that. But he's controlling everything he needs to control. He's in a positive spot right now for us.

“We'll provide him with some opportunity to go make some plays for us,” he continued. “I like where he's at. Just the way it unfolded last week wasn't any sort of indictment on him.”

Golden said it’s on him, not Stewart, to make sure the young edge rusher sees action.

And Golden expects that Stewart will as the season moves into December and January.

“He will (play),” Golden said. “We're gonna need him. I keep saying it. This is a long stretch we have in front of us, and whatever I have to do to help him and to get him into the game and impact the game, I am committed to doing that. I have to do a better job with that.”

The next opportunity comes Sunday against the Saints.

Stewart played 280 snaps in eight games as a rookie. He’s logged just 52 in seven games this season.

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