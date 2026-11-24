The struggle to execute a plan began before kickoff with an aggressive coin flip decision dripping with doubt. And it lasted until the final damning 46 seconds as the Cincinnati Bengals defense dialed back memory banks to a series of failed finishes in 2025.

Quarterback Joe Burrow went from Superman to shaky against the blitz, and Al Golden’s pash rush went from lethal to a David Copperfield Learjet as the Washington Commanders answered four consecutive punts with six straight scoring drives.

From start to finish, failures littered the Northwest Stadium turf in a 22-20 loss that snapped the Bengals’ five-game winning streak.

Elitz Vs Blitz Last 3 Weeks, Burrow Buried By It on MNF

Bengals Joe Burrow (9) gets taken down during their game against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on Monday November 23, 2026. The Bengals were up 10-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

None were more surprising than the white-hot Bengals failing to secure a final-minute first down that would have left Washington quarterback and hero marksman Jayden Daniels stranded on the sideline.

“Trying to get a first down to win it,” Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said. “That way, the walk-off field goal would win the game for us. Make them use their timeouts. Go get the last first down so we can walk off with a field goal.”

Had Burrow found a completion of just 7 yards on one of his final two dropbacks, that is how it would have played out, with kicker Evan McPherson continuing his impressive season with a game ender.

But Burrow missed Chase – the second huge missed chance of the half – on second down and nearly threw a walk-off pick.

Then on third down, he made McPherson’s job much tougher by taking a 7-yard sack when he failed to see open receivers.

Shocked this didn’t go to Tee … https://t.co/hkJTmuID1x — Tony Pike (@tony_pike15) November 24, 2026

“If you run it twice, then you’re disappointed that you’re in fourth and 9,” Taylor said in a telling admission of how repugnant the rushing attack was throughout the game, with the Bengals managing just 31 yards on 14 carries.

“They’re going to get the ball back with whatever it was,50 seconds left, not counting that injury timeout because you can’t anticipate that,” he added. “But that was the mindset there.”

The Commanders lost their final timeout when cornerback Rasul Douglas didn’t get up following the near interception, whether it be due to injury or disappointment. Had the Bengals run the ball on second and 7, the Commanders would have called timeout.

And the sack Burrow took on third down essentially served as a running play as the clock kept running.

McPherson buried a 56-yard field goal into the net for a 20-19 lead, a kick that would have played on his career highlight reel regardless of whatever accomplishments await in the future.

And while it felt as though the Bengals had cleared dodged a soggy start and sloppy finish, those who lived through the 2024 and 2025 seasons knew 46 seconds might have been too much time left on the clock.

And Daniels proved them right, needing just two passes to Antonio Williams – a 22-yard drive starter and 42-yard game sealer – to set up Drew Stevens for a 26-yard field goal to walk off the Bengals.

“A little disappointment, obviously,” said safety Bryan Cook, who left the game briefly with an ankle injury but gutted it out in the second half.

“We had a chance to win at the end, and we didn’t do that,” Cook added. “But the good teams – the great teams – know how to take a punch and throw another one. I'm excited to see how we respond.”

The defense has been playing with a significant buffer as Burrow boosted his MVP campaign with a historic run of production during the five-game winning streak.

In an attempt to keep that going, the Bengals chose to receive the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss for the second week in a row.

Last week it resulted in a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that set the stage for a 38-18 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monday night, the Bengals not only went three and out, but the Commanders were able to get a touchdown with 12 seconds left in the first half and a field goal to open the second half.

They would go on to score field goals on each of their five second-half drives.

Burrow and the Bengals offense scored on their final drives of the first half and opening possession after halftime to take a 17-10 lead.

But they were 0 for 3 on third down after that, including a missed shot on a deep ball that could have been a kill shot and a third-and-10 screen that Chase wasn’t able to advance more a couple of yards.

“Just not good enough to win,” said Burrow, who completed 28 of 40 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

“We made some plays at the end that put us in a good spot, but it’s just not good enough,” he added. “We just didn’t make plays. We need to make plays.”

The usual chemistry connected Burrow and Chase weren’t in sync on the near interception on the final drive, nor were they together on the failed deep ball.

Chase had the defense beat in a play that looked similar to the failed attempt in the Tennessee game. Chase said he was just trying to make a play on the ball for his quarterback but couldn’t even get his hands on it. Burrow said though the ball came out of his hand awkwardly, he thought he put it in a good spot.

Burrow was 11 of 11 for 181 yards against the Pittsburgh blitz.

He was 30 of 33 for 394 yards and five touchdowns against the blitz in the three games prior to Monday night.

Against the Commanders, he was just 8 of 16 for 64 yards and a touchdown.

He’s been able to over a subpar run game all season, but against the Commanders it was even more problematic, and Taylor didn’t have an answer for why in the immediate aftermath.

“I feel like that’s a good question,” he said. “I felt like there was maybe a little bit more of an opportunity than what we took advantage of. It wasn’t like there was major production there, but I thought that there was a little more opportunity, and we’re going to have to watch to see where those errors were.”

In the end, the Bengals got exactly what they wanted, what they thrive on – the ball in Burrow’s hands with a chance to win the game.

But the Commanders blitzed him on second and 7 and Burrow nearly threw a pick. One play later, he took a sack.

The chance to control the outcome was transferred to the defense. But an otherwise solid night – Washington was just 2 of 10 on third down and 1 of 3 in the red zone – will be remembered for Daniels throwing two great passes for 64 yards and a walk-off win.

“Credit to them,” Taylor said. “They played great. They made it really difficult on us in all phases, and we didn’t finish the job.”

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