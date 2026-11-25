Zac Taylor returned to the podium on Wednesday for the first time since the Bengals' five-game win streak ended against the Commanders.

The 22-20 loss featured one of the worst rushing performances in team history (14 carries for 31 yards), and Jalen Rivers' 58 snaps at right guard had something to do with it.

The backup right guard filled in for Dalton Risner (knees) and only notched a 55.3 Pro Football Focus grade (50.5 run-block grade). Getting Risner back to complete the offensive line continuity this week would be massive.

Taylor updated his status.

"He'll be day to day, so we'll see," Taylor said about Risner. "Just talked to him this morning, and we'll just take it day to day and see where he ends up on Sunday. Today's a walkthrough-only day, so I wouldn't read too much into how that goes today."

Bryan Cook suffered an injury in the first half of the game but ended up playing 64 snaps and should be good to go this week. Taylor said he is just "sore" after the recent loss. Meanwhile, Cincinnati desperately needs help at defensive end amidst Shemar Stewart's shutout from the lineup.

He didn't play a snap Monday, and the week prior, he didn't enter the game until the Bengals were up 31-3. The three weeks prior to that, he played five, six, and zero total snaps.

"I've been pleased with Shemar," Taylor said, noting the game flow led to no snaps for Stewart because Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy didn't play a lot in the first half. "I know I sound a little bit like a broken record up here, and then he doesn't take a snap, so I get that. But he's controlling everything he needs to control. He's in a positive spot right now for us. We'll provide him some opportunity to go make some plays for us, and I like where he's at. So just the way it unfolded last week wasn't any sort of indictment on it."

We will see if the Bengals put weight behind Taylor's words by actually playing Stewart a significant snap diet this week.

All in all, Cincinnati is pretty healthy entering Week 12 as they get their first normal game week in nearly a month to enjoy at home.

Looking a bit deeper into this, the data matches the eye test on Boye Mafe/Myles Murphy usage.



The Bengals have continued to rely more heavily on them with last night being the most all season.



This isn’t going to be sustainable, and they can’t lose one of them. https://t.co/DLTpQ7oshm pic.twitter.com/N4Mp3zxRMr — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 24, 2026

Shemar Stewart is off to arguably the slowest start for a Round 1 EDGE in the last 20 years.



History hasn’t been kind to the guys in the bottom left quadrant. pic.twitter.com/DJGEwoSaRw — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 25, 2026

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