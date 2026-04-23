Bengals Could Make Another Splash in NFL Draft After Dexter Lawrence Trade

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday night. The Bengals don't have a first round selection after trading the 10th overall pick to the Giants in exchange for Dexter Lawrence II.

Lawrence is a 3-time Pro Bowler and a proven piece that the Bengals are going to build their defense around.

"Really a credit to ownership and upstairs," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "This is not an easy thing forgo the 10th pick in the draft. But for a player of this caliber, we're excited that we did. He's excited to be here. Everyone is excited to have him. Just a tremendous addition, like I said yesterday in my quote, on and off the field. Just being around him for 24 hours, his presence elevates everybody. Again, a lot of credit to a lot of people upstairs for getting this done. As a coaching staff, we're really excited about it."

The Bengals made one splash this week. Could they make another on Thursday night by trading back into the first round?

It's unlikely, but if they were going to it, they would have one or two players in mind. Let's take a look at the players that Cincinnati may consider trading up for on Thursday night.

Trade Up Candidates

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If the Bengals were going to trade up, it would likely be into the back end of the first round. Cincinnati has the 41st overall pick. If they paired that with next year's third round selection, they could move up somewhere into the back end of the first round (pick 29-32 range).

The Bengals are set to get a third round compensatory selection in next year's draft, which means they could be willing to part with their third rounder if the right player was available.

What player would be worth it? Guys like Rueben Bain Jr., Caleb Downs and others are unrealistic. They should be long gone before pick No. 20.

Chris Johnson from San Diego State could be high on the Bengals' draft board. Colton Hood could be right there with him.

Jermod McCoy may also be on the list, but some teams are concerned with McCoy's knee. If the Bengals are comfortable with his health, then he could certainly be in the mix at 41. Do they like him enough to trade up?

The other player that would make sense would be Jacob Rodriguez. If the Bengals believe he's a top prospect that can "run the show" on defense, then it may be worth parting with a future pick to ensure he ends up in stripes.

Rodriguez was "the quarterback of the defense" according to his coaches at Texas Tech. The Bengals may have Lawrence, Bryan Cook and plenty of other new faces, but they could certainly use a field general. If Rodriguez could be that guy day one, then it's worth considering.

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