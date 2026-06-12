Bengals Edge Named 'Under-the-Radar' Breakout Candidate Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

A plethora of talent has been added across the Bengals defensive line this offseason with the signings of Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe and trading for former All-Pro Dexter Lawrence.

Pair those additions with second round rookie Cashius Howell, plus, the late emergence of former first round pick Myles Murphy last season, and Cincinnati has possibly the best defensive line that they have this decade.

Yet despite all of the talent they already have in the defensive line room, it could get even better than it already looks should 2025 first round pick Shemar Stewart begin to emerge as a solid player in the room this season, something CBS Sports believes could happen.

Stewart Named Potential Breakout Star

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) sits between drives in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports Writer, Tyler Sullivan recently put together a list of 'Under-the-radar' breakout candidates for each team in the AFC.

"The Bengals made plenty of moves to try to bring their defense to a more respectable level, with the headliners being a trade for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and signing pass rusher Boye Mafe to a big-money deal" Sullivan said. "Those veterans will certainly help, but the X factor for this unit supporting their high-flying offense could be edge rusher Shemar Stewart.

"The 2025 first-round pick is sort of an afterthought when looking at this Cincinnati depth chart, Stewart drew praise throughout the early portions of offseason workouts from both his coaches and players, including Mafe. If he can carry that over into 2026, it changes the entire complexion of the Bengals' pass rush and their overall ceiling."

Zac Taylor and Al Golden will surely look for ways to better deploy Stewart across their new-look defensive line, as Mafe and Murphy likely play the most snaps on the edge this season.

For Stewart, the bulk of his opportunities could come from sliding to the interior of the defensive line in pass rushing situations where he can fully utilize his strength and speed to bulldoze through offensive linemen.

Stewart has the athleticism and IQ to be successful in the NFL, and he will look to put a rookie season where he managed only one sack across eight games played in the rear view mirror.

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