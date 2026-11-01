Bengals DE Shemar Stewart Active for Titans After Being a Healthy Scratch vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart is active for today’s game against the Tennessee Titans after being a healthy scratch a week ago.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden made it point to praise Stewart this week and point out that the decision to make Stewart inactive against the Baltimore Ravens had nothing to do with his practice habits or skillset.

“We're just in a really tough spot with our inactives right now,” Taylor said Wednesday. “Sometimes we're really healthy, sometimes we're beat up at a position where we need another guy up. So unfortunately we just had to pull from the D-line, and it's a really deep D-line group and it's really difficult to choose who's going to be an active there.”

Bengals' 2025 First-Round PIck Stewart Active for 4th Time Today

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (94) celebrates after sacking Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart, the team's 2025 first-round pick, has only appeared in three of the six games this season and has only played 17 snaps.

The hyperextended knee he suffered in the first training camp practice put him way behind after numerous starts and stops during his rookie season.

Golden said Stewart has done everything they’ve asked since returning to practice in early September, he has just needed time to get up to speed.

“I'm not discouraged at all in Shemar. I'm really not,” Golden said this week. “I think that was unfortunate. I was really hoping to see him take a big jump last week, and I have the same hope as I sit here today.

“I'm disappointed for him,” he added. “This has been a hard start. He's been really positive. He continues to get better, and when it's his turn, the important thing is that he doesn't leave the field again.”

With the Bengals favored by 12.5 points today against the Titans, the hope is that they can build a big lead, as they did against the Ravens last Sunday, and rest some starters ahead of the long flight to Madrid, Spain, for next week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

That would give Stewart a chance to get some needed game reps.

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, who was listed as questionable with a calf injury, is active and expected to play.

The other inactives are safety Kyle Dugger, who was ruled out Friday with a quad injury, along with healthy scratches center Connor Lew, offensive tackle Myles Hinton, defensive tackle Landon Robinson and wide receiver Mitch Tinsley.

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