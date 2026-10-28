Zac Taylor Drops Positive Injury Update to Open Titans Practices

Zac Taylor and his team are running back onto the practice field this afternoon after the Week 7 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati unfortunately had to put Erick All (knee) on season-ending injured reserve with his third career torn right ACL, and Kyle Dugger (quad) isn't playing this week against Tennessee.

Other than that, Cincinnati doesn't have many injury issues to worry about. Names like WR Andrei Iosivas (finger) and CB Jalen Davis (hamstring) have both been out the minimum four weeks on short-term IR.

They should be back to normal practices soon. It's just been a horrible few days for All, while Dugger is "week to week" with his injury.

"It's awful for him," Taylor said about All. "He's been through this a couple of times before. We'll be there to support him in his recovery and rehab. But it just sucks for him. This means so much to him. He's worked so hard to get himself back."

The Bengals are currently the seventh seed in the AFC as they keep trying to push for an AFC North title.

They are 3-2 in the AFC and cannot afford a loss to the one-win Titans. Bottling the second-half output from Sunday and sprinkling it into every game moving forward won't hurt the Bengals' chances of contending this season.

"I just am really proud of our guys, to be flat out honest with you," Taylor said about beating Baltimore. "I am just proud of the way they responded. When you coach, and you're in that position, and you think you know how they're going to respond, but to just see everybody step up at every position, every coach, and respond that way on the road in the second half – it just makes you really proud, and that's what makes you fired up. It's nothing more than that. It's your team responding the right way and putting together a significant win, and it fires you up."

Cincinnati's defense has been so much better in 2026 compared to last season.

The Bengals rank 11th in the NFL in EPA/play allowed (26th last season).

"If we're going to continue to be great in the red zone and really good at short yardage, it's going to be really difficult for people to put points up on the board, and we got to take a lot of pride in that," Taylor said. "And sometimes it's after long drives where you've been on the field for eight minutes, and it's defeating because they've converted third downs and gotten big plays, and you got to overcome adversity, and then you got to just buckle up and hold them to a field goal."

Cincinnati takes on the Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

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