Bengals Defensive Players, Coaches Carrying an Edge Into Training Camp

There are two ways the Cincinnati Bengals defensive players can approach the 2026 season:

One is to let all of the missed tackles, blown assignments, explosive plays and touchdowns from a year ago roll off their back and view this season as a fresh start.

The other is use all of the criticism they endured as fuel and stack all the disrespect atop their shoulder pads and enter the new season with edge.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden hopes it the latter.

“I hope they (have an edge),” Golden said. “I certainly do. The coaches do. I think the guys that were here do. But I also know that the guys that were here were the same guys that fought through it and got better for it.

“For example, the linebackers. A lot of criticism,” Golden continued. “But the experience they went through, the trials and tribulations, the learning on the job against good competition, that all should compound for us now. I think there’s a lot of coordinators around the league that would love to have two 100-tackle guys coming back. And I do think they have an edge about them.”

The Cincinnati defense finished the season ranked 30th in points allowed (28.9 per game), 31st in yards allowed (380.9), 28th in third down conversion rate, (43.4 percent), 27th in points per drive allowed (2.44) and 24th in red zone touchdown rate (62.9 percent).

From Week 10-18, those numbers showed some improvement, with the Bengals ranking in the top 11 in three of the five categories.

PPG: 21st (24.0)

YPG: 14th (329.5)

3D: 7th (36.3 percent)

PPD: 11th (1.83)

RZ: 8th (47.4 percent)

“We brought in eight guys between free agency and the draft (and the trade for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence),” Golden said. “That’s a significant number in the NFL to bring in one offseason. And those guys are bringing a different sense of urgency and approach.

“That’s what needs to come together in the next six weeks.”

Given the new faces and the limited about practice opportunities in the offseason, the 2026 Bengals defensive scheme is going to continue to evolve through training camp and into the regular season.

“You can’t put it all in in the spring because you don’t have that kind of time,” Golden said. “You have to say, ‘OK, we didn’t put this in. Can we add this? Can we add A, B and C? Is D too much? Let’s hold that for a gameplan. So we’re still in the process of doing that.

“That what these six weeks are about, what training camp is about,” he added. “How do we come together as a collective? Who emerges as leaders? Where are the position battles, and how do they play out?”

There’s one other piece for the Bengals defense to accomplish in training camp, and that’s to help make the offense better.

The additions of players such as Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook, along with top draft pick Cashius Howell should make for spirited, challenging practices for Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and one of the top offenses in football.

“All the things I just explained about our coaching staff on offense, I feel that way about our defensive staff,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “I know they’re gonna put a great plan together.”

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