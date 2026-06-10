Jordan Battle Hammers Home Big Individual Goal For Rest of 2026 NFL Offseason

Jordan Battle is taking to the skies this week and trying to take on a bigger leadership role in the Bengals' defense as well. The veteran safety is entering a contract year with the team and is seeking a captain role ahead of Week 1.

Battle figures to start at safety on the back end of the defense with newly signed Super Bowl champion Bryan Cook. He's got plenty of reps in Al Golden's defense and could be a much more vocal voice because of all his experience.

Oh Captain, My Captain

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) is introduced before the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Battle's never missed a game in his rookie-contract run, playing 17 games in all three of his NFL seasons.

"Definitely a goal this year," Battle said about being a captain after Tuesday's Voluntary OTA practice. "Trying to get that 'C', be a leader on this team, on this defense and be the guy that they are gonna look up to and come to when they have problems when something's not going right at home you can tell me about it we can talk about it and leave it outside the door, and then we'll get in the building, just football and just be comfortable around guys."

Cincinnati had two defensive captains last season: B.J. Hill and Logan Wilson.

Hill may be a strong candidate again for that role, while there's a clear open spot for Battle to capture amidst Wilson's exit from the team last season. Battle's focused on controlling what he can control in the process.

"I probably wouldn't say I'm thinking about it right now. I haven't been thinking about it," Battle said about the captaincy. "It's just about having the confidence and guys having the confidence in me. And then you have the confidence in yourself as well to be able to go out, step on the field, and then get a play, call out a play, and make the adjustments. Then everybody's listening, and then everybody's reacting, and we're doing well, making plays, so it's been a step forward this year. I feel like for myself, just being that guy who guys feel is a vocal leader, and I just got to keep progressing."

The vibes are pretty immaculate in the Bengals locker room right now. Players like Battle, DJ Turner II, and Dax Hill are showing great hunger on and off the field entering contract seasons, while there are no contract headaches to deal with at all moving forward this summer.

If anything, this week brought contract relief, as Cashius Howell signed his rookie deal to complete the 2026 draft class signings, and Joe Burrow got a nice $10 million upfront payment from the Bengals in their restructuring of his contract. It boosted Cincinnati from the bottom-three 2026 salary cap space to right around the top 20.

The work ramps up even more next week when Mandatory Minicamp begins. Check out Battle's full comments via CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:

Jordan Battle would welcome the ‘C’ this season on Bengals D. “Confidence of the team is already through the roof with the guys we’ve signed.” pic.twitter.com/pCCytKmsbC — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 9, 2026

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