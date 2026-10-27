Bengals Fear Season-Ending Injury for Erick All Jr. Amid Flurry of Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals placed Erick All Jr. on injured reserve on Tuesday after the tight end suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. The injury is believed to be a torn ACL according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Cincinnati hasn't officially announced a diagnosis, but the report raises the likelihood that All's season is over after just seven weeks.

If confirmed, the injury would be a painful setback for a player who only recently returned from a lengthy recovery. He tore his ACL in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season. He made it back onto the field this year, only to leave Sunday's game with another injury.

All's absence also leaves the Bengals thinner at tight end. The team had already placed Tanner Hudson on injured reserve earlier this month. Now, Tuesday's moves involve four tight ends, with the Bengals bringing back a familiar face to fill the opening on its active roster.

Bengals Bring Back Cam Grandy, Make Practice Squad Moves

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Cam Grandy (85) bobbles a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philladelphia on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals also announced they signed Cam Grandy from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. Grandy originally joined Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent from Illinois State in 2024 and spent his first two NFL seasons with the team.

Cincinnati waived Grandy after this summer's training camp — and he spent the first six games of the regular season on Minnesota's practice squad.

Grandy gives the Bengals someone who has spent time in its offense as it adjusts to All's injury. However, his return comes under difficult circumstances.

Cincinnati also placed tight end Josh Kattus on the practice squad injured list. Kattus signed with the Bengals' practice squad on Oct. 20.

To fill that opening, the Bengals signed Caden Prieskorn to the practice squad. The former Ole Miss tight end spent time on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns in 2025. He was with Cleveland and Carolina this offseason before the Panthers waived him at final cuts.

Rookie Jack Endries will take on a bigger role with All and tight end Tanner Hudson (torn pectoral) likely out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Watch the video below for reaction to Cincinnati's big win in Baltimore: