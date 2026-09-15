Bengals Going with Most Common - and Most Successful - Uniform Combo Sunday at Houston

The Cincinnati Bengals will wear their most common uniform combination Sunday when they hit the road to face the Houston Texans in Week 2.

The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants with black stripes and black socks.

This will be the 22nd time they have worn the combination since unveiling the new stripes look at the start of the 2021 season.

The Bengals wore it four times last year, going 3-1 in those games.

The most recent was Week 16 at Miami, when they routed the Dolphins 45-21.

That game capped a stretch of three in four weeks in which they wore their most popular combination. The Bengals also wore it for the Week 1 win in Cleveland.

Bengals On Hot Streak Wearing White-White-Black-Black Uniform Combo

Bengals Andrei Iosivas (80) celebrates after a touchdown during their game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Thursday November 27, 2025. The Bengals won the game with a final score of 33-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dating back to 2024, the Bengals are 5-1 in their six most recent games wearing white-white-black-black. And they are 13-8 overall.

The next most popular combinations since 2021 are black jerseys, white pants, orange stripes, orange socks, and white jerseys, black pants, orange stripes, white socks, with each one having been worn 13 times.

Here is the list of all 21 games in which the Bengals have worn the white-white-black-black combo they’ll sport Sunday.

Week 16, 2025: Bengals 45, Dolphins 21

Week 14, 2025: Bills 39, Bengals 34

Week 13, 2025: Bengals 32, Ravens 14

Week 1, 2025: Bengals 17, Browns 16

Week 15, 2024: Bengals 37, Titans 27

Week 6, 2024: Bengals 17, Giants 7

Week 2, 2024: Chiefs 26, Bengals 25

Week 17, 2023: Chiefs 25, Bengals 17

Week 11, 2023: Ravens 34, Bengals 20

Week 4, 2023: Titans 27, Bengals 3

Week 1, 2023: Browns 24, Bengals 3

AFC CG, 2022: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20

Divisional, 2022: Bengals 27, Bills 10

Week 15, 2022: Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23

Week 12, 2022: Bengals 20, Titans 16

Week 6, 2022: Bengals 30, Saints 26

AFC CG, 2021: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 OT

Divisional, 2021: Bengals 19, Titans 16

Week 8, 2021: Jets 34, Bengals 31

Week 6, 2021: Bengals 34, Lions 11

Week 3, 2021: Bengals 24, Steelers 10

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