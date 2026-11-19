The opening injury report for Commanders Week just dropped from the Bengals. Guard Dalton Risner (knees) did not practice, as fans hope to see him get a session in over the next two days. Joe Burrow was a full participant with his illness so that should quell any fear he may miss Monday's game. Dax Hill is also dealing with an illness.

Dylan Fairchild (oblique) logged a limited showing after his injury on Sunday night. Outside of those names, there aren't many big ones to discuss. Cincinnati should get back Andrei Iosivas, Brian Parker and Jalen Davis this week after all three logged full Thursday sessions.

They practiced last week and have been lifted off of injured reserve.

Backup safety Kyle Dugger (quad) logged a limited session as a nice sign of improvement.

A few other special-team names popped up with illnesses but what looks like a big injury list should end up thinning out across the next few days.

Cincinnati has a pretty full arsenal of talent to attack teams with despite the above injuries. Joe Burrow was really excited to feed so many different players for touchdowns against Pittsburgh.

"Yeah. Those guys have been so good, and I love playing with them," Burrow said about Drew Sample and Chase Brown. "They take it very seriously, and they want to win. They want to be great, and they put so much mental energy into working throughout the week to understand the guys they're going against. To understand what their pass rush moves are and all the different front looks that we can see. I know that they're not satisfied either, but those guys are lights out."

Burrow's squad is executing well during practice and should be able to keep that going this week, especially getting an extra day to rest before sparking the session back up today.

"We've already had all the confidence in the world," Burrow said on Sunday about the team's execution and improvement following a 2-2 start. "This happened on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday practices, and the rest took care of itself on Sunday. I think we all had a good feeling about what was going to happen today, and we went out and made it happen ... We just kept getting better — just grinding at practice and improving, (and) improving through meetings. We've got great coaches that make adjustments and try to put us in really good positions to go and make plays, and right now we are."

Cincinnati is back at practice tomorrow and Saturday before traveling to the nation's capital.

Bengals Injury Report | NFL

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