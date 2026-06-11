Bengals Star Named Among 2026 NFL Offseason Winners

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano rattled off his offseason winners and losers in the NFL over the past few months, and Joe Burrow earned winner status in the process.

Cincinnati has turned over plenty of uncharacteristic stones this offseason to put the best roster of Burrow's career around its top player. Add in a nice $10 million contract restructure, plus, a fully healthy offseason so far, and there is plenty of reason to pick Burrow as a league-wide winner.

A Successful Offseason

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sends a receiver in motion before a snap in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals led 23-7 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This might be the year that Burrow and his explosive offense finally get some help from the defense," Manzano wrote. "The trade for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II will give the Bengals a player who can push the pocket and set the table for the edge rushers. Trey Hendrickson is no longer around after signing with the Ravens, but there’s pass-rusher depth with the arrival of Boye Mafe and the second-round selection of Cashius Howell. While I’m expecting the defensive line to be better, I don’t see the back end of the defense making a sizable improvement. However, having a bend-but-don’t-break defense with a quality pass rush could be enough for Burrow and his high-scoring offense to make it work and end a three-year playoff drought."

Manzano defended his Bengals defensive triplet ranking as well. He had Dexter Lawrence, Demetrius Knight Jr., and Dax Hill ranked 29th in the NFL.

Many fans pointed out that DJ Turner II was the team's best cornerback last season, not Hill. That's true but fans got a little too hot and bothered over ranking a bottom-two defense from last season at the bottom here. That unit has to prove a lot before it's trusted again, like it was during the 2022 season.

"Also, I would like to use this space to address the Bengals fans who were upset with my defensive triplets ranking," Manzano noted. "Yes, I’m aware that cornerback DJ Turner II had a strong 2025 season, but I gave Dax Hill a slight edge because of his ability to play both in the slot and on the outside. Versatility is needed for a team that allowed 28.9 points and 233.8 passing yards per game last season. If Cincinnati improves those defensive numbers, I’m sure the cornerbacks will get more national attention and climb up the rankings."

All in all, it's been a fantastic offseason for Cincinnati at a crucial point in Burrow's career. The 29-year-old is about to hit his 30s, and the front office has done just about everything possible to show him they want to win.

They could've structured the big free agency deals from March in a little more aggressive way to have even more salary cap space than the roughly $17 million they hold right now, but that's largely the only gripe to have with the past few months.

It's now on Burrow to go from off-field offseason winner to on-field AFC North champ again.

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