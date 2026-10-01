Bengals Injury Report: Big Names Stay on Thursday Update as Jaguars Matchup Looms

The Bengals ground through another Thursday practice this week in preparation for the Jaguars battle on Sunday. The injury issues continued for Cincinnati, with not many changes for the injured names fighting through issues this week.

That includes Dalton Risner (knee), who is on track to miss the game Sunday with another DNP today. He'd likely have to practice on Friday to have any chance at playing on Sunday. A new name popped up as well in DJ Turner, who is limited dealing with an ankle issue. He did end up playing in the Week 1 game after fighting through a hamstring issue.

Check out the statuses below:

Did Not Practice: Kyle Dugger (Quad), Colbie Young (knee), Risner (knee), B.J. Hill (Achilles)

Limited: Bryan Cook (ankle), Jordan Battle (hamstring), Turner (hamstring), Swayze Bozeman

Joe Burrow is ready to attack this weekend after his team's first loss of the season to Pittsburgh. He posted a career-best 95.4 ESPN QBR, but special teams (and one of his own) miscues ruined the potential winning streak.

"There are a lot of different factors that go into playing football," Burrow said about the loss as they turn the page to the Jaguars. "One week certainly doesn't affect the next week. So, when you have a loss like that, obviously it sucks, but it sucks for a day, and then you move on. That's life ... I love playing football, especially after Sunday. You just want to get back out there and play. So, I'm excited for Sunday. Got to get through these next couple of days of practice, get through our work."

Cincinnati is tasked with overhauling a whole backend of the receiving room, while having to replace about half their secondary roles if Cook, Dugger or Battle can't suit up.

Zac Taylor is confident in the offseason work to get other guys ready for moments like this.

"Well, I think that's what makes guys valuable," Taylor said on Wednesday. "As you're looking for them, where they can cover you at two spots or have starting experience, inside-out flex as a corner, that's always ideal. You can find as many guys, especially those who are depth pieces, that can cover you in a lot of different ways."

Cincinnati kicks off against Jacksonville on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Bengals-Jaguars Thursday Report | NFL

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