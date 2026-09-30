Bengals Injury Report: Opening Designations Revealed For Long Injured Name List Before Jaguars Matchup

Cincinnati's Wednesday Week 4 practice is in the books, and the team had a few players with injury statuses following the session.

One new one is starting guard Dalton Risner, who is dealing with a knee injury this week and did not practice.

The secondary and wide receiver spots are getting a depth stress test in multiple ways. Check out the Bengals statuses below:

Did Not Practice: Kyle Dugger (Quad), Colbie Young (knee), Dalton Risner (knee), B.J. Hill (Achilles)

Limited: Bryan Cook (ankle), Jordan Battle (hamstring),

A bunch of names to monitor over the next few days as Cincinnati tries to stay above .500 and keep pace in the AFC North. Taylor knows his team can't take their foot off the gas with only so many games to prove themselves.

Tacario Davis is a depth piece that figures to play a lot more snaps at practice this week and beyond with Jalen Davis on injured reserve.

"I think he's got room for improvement, but he's got the right attitude about it," Taylor said about Davis this week. "He's three games into his career, and so he just has to continue to improve every single week. And so there are challenges he's going to face in whatever role he plays every week and whatever plays he gets. He's got to do a great job, obviously, with his hands. He's had a couple of those grab penalties that have gotten us. But I'm confident he'll keep improving. Again, he comes in here, works at it, wants to be really good, takes the coaching. Three games in, he's going to continue to get better."

"He got his hands on that ball, almost picked it off there in the fourth quarter. So I think over his career, he's going to make a lot of those plays. And when you get a tall guy like that, the change of direction isn't going to be DJ Turner, in his size. But when you face corners like that, their length can make it really difficult, especially on the vertical stuff. And he can recover quickly and get his hands on throws like you've seen him do over training camp in the preseason games, like he did yesterday on that play, and so again, just got to be disciplined with his feet and his hands, and we'll continue to improve that."

Cincinnati has two more practices this week to improve its health.

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