Bengals Injury Report: Cincinnati's Injured Defenders Working Back to Action in Spain

The Bengals hit the practice field in Spain for the first time this week as multiple defenders try to work back onto the field from injuries. DJ Turner II (heel), Cedric Johnson (ankle), and Kyle Dugger (quad) are fighting through issues this week, as is Jordan Battle (hamstring).

Turner was a full participant on Thursday meaning he is set to play barring any setbacks on Friday. Johnson and Battle went limited on Thursday, while Dugger continued missing practice. It's a good sign for most of that group to be able to play on Sunday morning against the Falcons.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor noted Turner and Johnson would be day-to-day on Tuesday before the team left for Spain, and he didn't have many specific comments on the injured group during his Thursday media session.

He did go in-depth on the logistics that went into making this international trip happen.

"We've got a team of people that logistically have handled this stuff for us that have been just top-notch," Taylor said. "And so my hats off to everybody who's helped us get set up and hit the ground running here. There are two teams here, and your job is to handle the week better than the other team as much as possible. And so again, I don't have Atlanta's itinerary. I'm not going to be able to watch their practices or anything like that.

"But just challenge our guys. We're only playing one other team, not playing 31 other teams. Playing one. And so you've got to control everything you can control to play your best on Sunday. I don't know that it's getting away from the monotony of this season. This is something we've got to be able to control to the best of our abilities and be able to play well on Sunday. And this game is going to count just like all the others. And so shame on us if we do something that steps out of line and we're not prepared."

Cincinnati kicks off Week 9 on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Check out the latest injury report below:

Bengals-Falcons Injury Report | NFL

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