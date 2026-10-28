Bengals Injury Report: Ja'Marr Chase's Status Revealed to Open Titans Practices

The first injury report of Titans week is out for Cincinnati and Tennessee. Joe Burrow's Bengals team is pretty healthy, as the star quarterback and most of the roster enter Week 8 ready to roll. Ja'Marr Chase (rest-ankle) did not practice but it was a precaution after he was spotted in the locker room and is still scheduled to speak on Thursday.

Kyle Dugger (quad) didn't practice and is projected to be out this week, but other than that, no major issues popped up following the Wednesday session. Jordan Battles (hamstring) went limited.

Cam Grandy is taking Erick All's roster spot after the latter suffered a third torn right ACL in his career this past weekend.

"He's just somebody we can rely on," Zac Taylor said about Grandy this week. "Somebody we've got a lot of trust in. He was really a make-it-on-the-roster guy for us, and we were so deep at a lot of spots, we can't keep nine tight ends, as much as we wanted to.

"So he's kind of always been a guy we viewed as a roster guy, and this year just didn't work out, and it was a really tough one for us. And so to get him back, I think, is really critical because he's somebody we've always felt like was a part of this thing, and so happy to get him back, and he's going to help."

Cincinnati could go on a big run over the next few weeks.

They have ESPN FPI's easiest remaining schedule among all 32 teams, and they are power-rating favorites in all 11 games left on the board (53% winning chance against the Chiefs' shortest projection).

Continuing to respond the right way after halftime is crucial to capitalizing on this gift of a closing slate.

"I think, as I said earlier, it just reaffirms we can be as good as we want to be," Taylor said about finishing the win against Baltimore. "That's everybody pulling in the same direction and doing their job. I think that's all I take from it, and the players will take from it."

They can keep showing who they are on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium.

Ja'Marr listed as NIR-rest/ankle for today's DNP pic.twitter.com/gFPdsTSskW — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 28, 2026

Titans injury report has starting WR Carnell Tate, starting DT JFM and punter Tommy Townsend among the DNPs. pic.twitter.com/91FzSxknqe — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 28, 2026

Most recent NIR-rest designation for Ja'Marr was Week 6 last year.

Was limited with NIR-rest/illness on Wednesday, went full on Thursday, DNP and sent home from the facility on Friday.



Played against Green Bay. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 28, 2026

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