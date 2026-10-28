Bengals Star Not Spotted at Practice to Open Titans Preparation

Cincinnati is back on the practice field Wednesday, but Ja'Marr Chase didn't appear to join the rest of his teammates. CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia first noted the star wide receiver wasn't present for the team's stretch during the 30-minute period open to the media.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't flag anything on Chase injury-wise Monday or Wednesday, and Chase spoke to the media at his locker on Sunday.

He did not appear to be favoring any type of injury after giving a half-time speech in Cincinnati's 35-13 win over Baltimore.

"We had 15 plays, maybe two or three possessions, and it didn't go our way at all," Chase said about the speech reasoning at his locker. "We had opportunities to get the ball out of our hands. Joe was putting up with too much pressure, and I came in here screaming, saying somebody got to make a play. Somebody got to make a play, and I told the offense we can't look at our defense the whole time. We got to step this s*** up and make something work."

The Bengals' best player has had a slower start to the season by his standards (career-low 11 yards per catch), but hauled in five catches for 62 yards and a score on Sunday.

He now figures to have an injury status on Wednesday's report as Cincinnati lost Erick All (knee) to injured reserve and is working Kyle Dugger (quad) back from injury on week-to-week status.

Chase played just 15 snaps against Jacksonville in Week 4 due to a concussion but had been healthy other than that.

"I thought I was really fine. But after seeing the video, I felt like it was more like a whiplash concussion from just my neck being hit side to side," Chase noted about the ailment last week. "I don't think it was anything too crazy from a player. No dirty play. I just think it was maybe a reaction of him trying to grab me or something like that. I can't say he was trying to play dirty at the end of the day."

He is scheduled to speak to the media on Thursday afternoon.

Bengals stretch on a perfect Wednesday outside Paycor. No Ja’Marr Chase spotted at stretch. pic.twitter.com/usX5tYPDB6 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 28, 2026

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