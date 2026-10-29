Bengals Injury Report: Ja'Marr Chase's Status Upgraded on Thursday as Bengals Continue Titans Preparation

The Bengals dropped their Thursday injury report ahead of the Titans game, and Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) got upgraded to full status on the report after not practicing due to that small issue and rest in general on Wednesday.

He told the media on Thursday his ankle feels fine.

Kyle Dugger (quad) continues to not practice as he heads toward another missed game this week. Fellow safety Jordan Battle was also limited again with a shoulder injury, but he's been playing through that issue in outings over the last few weeks.

Cincinnati is pretty clean besides those names.

On the Titans' side of things, starting defensive tackle John Franklin-Meyers (groin) upgraded to limited and starting receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) did not practice for a second-straight day.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor has had to shuffle around his tight end room due to all of the injuries in recent weeks.

Erick All just went on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL, and fellow tight end Tanner Hudson tore a pec this season as well.

"Attention to detail has been really important to him," Taylor said about rookie tight end Jack Endries as he gets primed for more snaps. "Waiting for his moment, you can tell he never knew when his number was going to be called. He's really got to know three different positions and so I've got trust, just watching him operate in practice and in meetings and in training camp, that if needed, he was going to be ready to go, and there was a time where he wasn't needed because we had everybody healthy, and now's that time. So I'm not nervous at all about using him. I think he's earning the opportunity. I'm excited to watch him play."

Taylor also echoed confidence in backup safety PJ Jules, who is filling in for Dugger's reserve role.

"PJ brings a lot of energy. It's really important to him," Taylor noted. "He's done a great job on special teams in his roles. He stepped into safety. So when we need to continue to rely on depth at the safety position, I feel very confident in PJ and Russ (Yeast)."

Cincinnati has a light practice on Friday.

Bengals-Titans Injury Report | NFL

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