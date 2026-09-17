Texans Star Suffers Injury Ahead of Matchup With Bengals

Joe Burrow isn't the only star player dealing with an injury ahead of Sunday's game with Houston.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice. Collins was officially limited in the session.

What We Know

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass before playing agains the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collins suffered the injury during Wednesday's session. He had seven catches for 75 yards and one touchdown in Houston's Week 1 loss to Buffalo.

"Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins practiced and injured his hamstring Wednesday with tests pending," NFL insider Aaron Wilson tweeted.

Collins will undergo an MRI. It's unclear if he could play on Sunday, but a suffering a soft tissue injury just four days ahead of the game certainly means there's a possibility that the Texans are without their top weapon.

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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs the ball in the first quarter during the home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow was limited in practice with back tightness. The star quarterback made it clear that he's going to play on Sunday against the Texans.

“I’ll do what it takes to be out there. If I’m not having surgery, I’ll be out there,” he said. "We get a lot of mental reps, and we walk through a lot of plays, so I'll be all right."

How beneficial are mental reps? How close is it to a real practice?

"It's very similar," Burrow said Wednesday. "You're not dropping back full-speed and throwing it, but you're still figuring out where the ball goes, calling the play, getting in and out of huddles. So we'll be ready to go."

Burrow completed 25-of-35 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Cincinnati's Week 1 win over Tampa Bay.

"I feel good," Burrow said. "Some normal game day soreness, that's for sure. But I'll be alright."

It's unclear if Burrow will practice on Thursday.

Pass Rush

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow needs to be as close to 100% as possible on Sunday. Houston has one of the best defenses in the NFL.

"Their two edge rushers probably create the biggest plays for them," Burrow said. "Their secondary tackles really well, and covers really well. They all have really good ball skills, so you have to think critically about when you put up a 50-50 ball because both corners and safeties that they have can go make plays on the ball. Not to say that we’re not gonna take our shots but like I said, you have to be wise about it.”

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